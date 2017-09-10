Under the SKanner: Peter Handscomb

​

When Australia disposed of Adam Voges, a man possessing Bradman-esque averages at one point in time, they needed a stable and dependable option in the lower middle-order. Mitchell Marsh and Glenn Maxwell's all-round hopes hadn't quite materialised and Australia had to turn to Victorian batsman, Peter Handscomb, before the day-night Test at Adelaide.

Not many knew at the time that Handscomb had English parents, was a part-time wicket-keeper and had a pretty good record with the pink ball for Victoria. Not since Brad Hodge had a Victorian played Test cricket for Australia, but with Handscomb it was inevitable.

He made his mark in his debut Test, with a half-century against a strong Proteas attack before compiling his maiden Test century against the visiting Pakistanis in Brisbane later that year. Now, after 10 Tests, very few even remember the name Voges, with Handscomb fitting perfectly into Australia's scheme of things in the longer format. With an average of 53.07, two hundreds and the ability to negotiate spin with decisive footwork, the 26-year-old has established himself in the Test line-up.

Here, we take a look at his strengths and weaknesses.

Strengths

Against pace bowlers

#1 Strong on the cut and pull

Handscomb has an awkward batting technique. His hands, before the ball is bowled, rest above his belly which means that the bat rarely touches the ground. Batsmen generally tend to tap the bat on the crease as the bowler runs in - an age old technique which Greg Chappell advocates for vehemently - but Handscomb is content to have his blade in the air.

This enables him to fend off short balls easily and even hook and pull. The cut shot also comes naturally to the right-handed Victorian. Handscomb has quick hands and sensational hand-eye coordination which aid his stroke making.

#2 Sound judgment outside the off-stump

What Mitchell Marsh and Glenn Maxwell lacked was the aptitude for Test cricket. To battle it out against the best in the world in the most challenging format of the game requires cricketers with strong defences and patience. Handscomb provides just that. He can put bad balls away day-in, day-out but anything too wide he leaves alone. He has a strong sense of his off-stump and doesn't get tempted by deliveries bowled on the fifth stump line, a quality that is necessary to survive against relentless pace bowlers.

