Under the SKanner: ‘Oh Jimmy Jimmy’ Anderson

Anderson became the first Englishman to take 500 wickets

There’s something different about a Roger Federer forehand. The ball flows from his racquet like it was meant to only in that manner. The founders of this game, when they discussed the forehand, must have pictured just that!

When the people who first played cricket in the form that it is played in today talked about swing bowling, I’m sure what they had in mind was James Anderson’s swing bowling. The way he runs in, loads up to the bowling crease and releases the ball, all of it is like magic. Like a river running through a silent valley with green mountains on either side.

Quaint, classic, beautiful, soothing; use any adjective you want to, an on-song James Anderson fits most. He is like a bowling machine calibrated to perfection.

But it hasn’t been easy for England’s leading wicket-taker in Tests. He has had to make some very tough decisions, battle career-threatening injuries and through all of that, spearhead England’s fast-bowling department.

In his first 20 Tests, Anderson averaged 39. He suffered a stress fracture as a result of which he had to remold his action too. Not signs that indicated he would achieve a feat that only two fast bowlers before him had: 500 Test wickets.

In front of a packed Lord’s crowd, Anderson bowled his first ball in Test cricket, and like a Bollywood movie with an assiduous talented protagonist, he came back to the same ground, the home of cricket, to complete a feat that no other English bowler had achieved ever before. Not only that, he ended the Test with his career best figures of 7-42.

“There’s no reason I can’t play until I’m 40,” said a beaming Anderson ahead of the final momentous Test against the Windies. This, coming from a man who, not so long ago, stared at an untimely end to his career owing to several injuries, sounded eccentric. But this was confidence speaking, this was all the hours at the gym and those strict discipline regimes speaking. Surely there’s no stopping Jimmy who seems to have just hit his peak. And the numbers corroborate that for him.

The best period of his career, one that has spanned almost a decade-and-a-half, has been since the Edgbaston Ashes Test in 2015, to the recently-concluded final Test against the Windies at Lord’s. In this span, he has averaged 18.76. Compare this to his first 20 Tests. That’s a difference in average of almost 20, which is colossal.

A textbook bowling action - Anderson's greatest strength

