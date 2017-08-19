Under the SKanner: Niroshan Dickwella

​

Dickwella is among the most talented of a new crop of Sri Lankan players

When Sri Lanka won their first series in any format in South Africa in January this year, this wicket-keeper batsman stood out for his flamboyance and flair at the crease. He wasn't a Dilshan, he wasn't a Jayasuriya and he wasn't a Sangakkara, whom he idolizes, but there was something about him that oozed belief in his own abilities.

We are talking about Sri Lanka's wicket-keeper batsman, Niroshan Dickwella. The southpaw ended the T20 series with 133 runs in 3 matches, 69 more than the next highest. His fearless batting at the top of the order got noticed and he won the Man of the Series award.

For a team struggling to maintain its stature as one of the top tier teams, someone like Dickwella symbolises hope.

His numbers at this stage of his career do not inspire too much confidence but like in his school boy days, people have been sitting up and taking notice of this talented youngster who first represented Sri Lanka at the age of 20 in 2014.

Then he made a fighting 72 against the visiting Proteas side at the Sinhalese Sports Club but subsequently poor returns saw him vanish from the side for three long years before he returned in 2017 and thus far, he has been much more impressive than several of the Lankan batsmen.

But, is he technically good yet? What are the chinks in his armour? We analyse all that by placing him “under the SKanner”.

Strengths

Against fast bowlers

#1 Quick to pick up the length

Niroshan Dickwella has a gifted hand-eye coordination that he uses to whip the quicker bowlers, especially in limited-overs cricket. The manner in which he got stuck like band-aid into Kagiso Rabada in the T20s and ODIs in South Africa is evidence of his superlative ability to dominate any kind of bowler with his quick hands.

#2 Square of the wicket

While his driving and flicking skills are pretty good, Dickwella's smashing cut shots are one to watch out for. He is quickly to read the length and has all the time in the World to rock back and cut the seam bowlers. He is also an adept puller of the ball although he has had his fair bit of troubles with the shorter balls.

During his 74 against South Africa in an ODI in Johannesburg, 30 of his runs came square of the wicket while 18 others came behind square.

#3 The Dickscoop

Dickwella has mastered the ramp shot right from his school days

