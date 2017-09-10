Under the SKanner: Nathan Lyon

​

Nathan Lyon's successful tour of Bangladesh where he bagged 22 wickets in two Tests reflects his improvement in spin bowling. The off-spinner produced three five-fers in four innings to play a decisive role in the drawn Test series and has emerged as a leading spinner across the globe.

The Aussie bowler has claimed 46 Test wickets in 2017, the most by any bowler in the world and thus has proved his bowling mettle. Until a couple of years back, Lyon was a highly underrated bowler but courtesy of these outstanding performances, he now has become a force to reckon with.

Hence we put him under the scanner to find out his overall bowling analysis.

Strengths

Mastery over loop and the side-on action

For an off-spinner who carries no mystery delivery like a doosra or a carrom-ball, the most lethal weapon is the control over pace and variations in length. Lyon is one such classical off-spinner who sets up the batsmen with his variations and then delivers the wicket-taking ball.

Lyon forces the batsmen to make an error in judgment by producing a lovely loop. Deliveries bowled by the Aussie bowler dip in front of the batsmen at the last moment and force them to commit a mistake. This dip is the result of the massive revolutions the off-spinner puts on the ball.

This skill of putting revolutions on the ball is rare and very few spinners in the world excel in this art. Lyon is one such special bowler who has complete control over the dip and the loop.

For a traditional off-spinner, the wicket-taking ball is the delivery that spins and bounces more than the batsmen anticipates. And this is where Lyon is effective. The side-on action allows the off-spinner to purchase more turn and bounce from the wicket as his body is perfectly aligned. By using his body, Lyon can trouble the batsmen on surfaces which are good for batting.

His eight wickets at Bangalore on the first day of the second Test in 2017 against India and his five-wicket haul against South Africa at Port Elizabeth in 2014 in the first innings are a testimony to the impact Lyon can have on surfaces which have no help for the spinners.

Effective against right-handers

For a batsman, the ball coming in is relatively easier to play than the ball that moves away. Hence, right-hand batsmen find it easy to negotiate the off-spinners who turn the ball into them.

