Under the SKanner: Mitchell Starc

2015 ODI World Cup Final, Melbourne

Australia vs New Zealand

Over 0.5

Mitchell Starc to Brendon McCullum

The New Zealand captain skipped out in confidence against Australia's main weapon, Mitchell Starc, only to see a quickish yorker elude his bat and crash into the poles. It is fair to say that the result of the final was decided in that very delivery.

The rise of Starc

Brendon McCullum had led the Kiwis from the front right through the tournament and like they say, he wasn't someone who would defend out an over even if it meant the best in the business was bowling. Fighting fire with fire was his way of leading and batting.

But in the finals, he ran into a young, lethal fast bowler, Mitchell Starc. The tall left-hand seamer emerged from the shadow of the other 'Mitch' in the Australian side, Mitchell Johnson. Such was Starc's influence right through the World Cup that Australia and its fans barely missed 'The Mo'.

Barring a few injuries, Mitchell Starc has spearheaded the Australian bowling attack in all forms of the game with conviction. He, of corse, has an able ally, the ever so reliable McGrath-like Josh Hazlewood. If Hazlewood has the line, length and consistency to trouble batsmen like Glenn McGrath, Mitchell Starc is every bit as good as the Brett Lee of the 2000s, if not better.

He isn't the conventional leader of a pace attack who relies on line, length and the odd bouncer to nip batsmen out. Starc is a wicket-taker and a ruthless one at that. He is at the batsmen be it at the start of an innings, the middle overs or the death.

Starc's career graph has only gone upward since that World Cup final. In ODIs, the left-hand seamer has taken 46 wickets in 24 games since the 2015 World Cup final. He is sixth in the list of bowlers with most wickets since the World Cup and the third highest in the fast bowlers list behind Kagiso Rabada and Trent Boult.

But what sets him apart is a mind boggling strike rate of 27.2 and an economy of 4.99. A combination of good strike rate and low economy is such a rarity in modern day cricket that there is little doubt regarding Starc's rising supremacy in World cricket. Here we take a glance at his strengths and weaknesses ahead of the Champions Trophy.

Strengths

HAMILTON, NEW ZEALAND - FEBRUARY 05: Mitchell Starc of Australia bowls during game three of the One Day International series between New Zealand and Australia at Seddon Park on February 5, 2017 in Hamilton, New Zealand. (Photo by Anthony Au-Yeung/Getty Images) More

#1 Taking wickets in the first over

Between 2015 and 2016, Mitchell Starc took 19 wickets in the first over of an innings across all formats, the most by any bowler by a long margin. The next best is seven. Of these 13 are right-handers who have had trouble with his late swing with the new ball.

In 27 ODIs during that period, he had taken 11 wickets in the first over. That is a scary statistic for opening batsmen set to face the menacing bowler in the Champions Trophy in England.

#2 Late swing and toe-crushing yorkers

Starc’s biggest weapon in ODIs – late swing with the new ball. When he swings the ball through the air, it begins angling in very very late making it pretty tough for batsmen to play the final line of the ball. Combine this with his ability to land a perfect yorker, and Starc is a nightmare in yellow.

What sets apart the left arm pacer is his confidence to pull off the yorker even with the new ball. The shine does not stop him from landing that yorker right on the money and this means batsmen are more often than not fumbling with two things at the same time - the late swing and the anticipation of a yorker.

Read More