Under the SKanner: Jason Holder

Jason Holder, the man who has prevented West Indies cricket from falling apart in the last few years, has emerged as an effective leader in world cricket. Despite embracing frequent failures, Holder kept faith in his men and finally, this confidence has reaped success in the Headingley Test against England.

Holder emerged in international cricket as a pace bowler who had the potential of keeping things tight for a long duration without running out of steam and over the years, he has developed his batting abilities as well.

Currently, the right-arm bowler spearheads West Indies' bowling department and his runs lower down the order have rescued the team from a crisis situation on most occasions.

The 25-year-old had shown good potential during his early years, and he's living up to his early hype. His probing bowling during the third innings of the Headingley Test kept the game alive for the visitors while his batting is going from strength to strength.

With, Hodler rising as a force to reckon with in international cricket, we analyse his skills and performances.

Bowling

Strengths

Jason Holder in action More

High arm bowling action

Holder's height is a massive asset as his six feet frame enables him to extract more bounce from the surface. Courtesy of his height, the pace-bowler is able to deceive the batsmen by varying his lengths.

Also, the height factor makes him a bowler for all conditions. He can purchase help from flat surfaces and can trouble the batsmen.

His bowling action is clean, simple and effective. The high-arm bowling action makes complete use of his height and hence enhances his bowling. With that action, there is little strain on his body and he is able to bowl for longer durations.

Stamina and ability to bowl long spells

The West Indies skipper rightly calls himself a 'workhorse'. The pacer can deliver over after over for long durations and he has done that frequently in the past. His stamina and endurance are of the highest standards and hence he is able to torment the batsmen without making any error.

Weaknesses

Taking regular wickets isn't Holder's forte More

Not a wicket-taker

Holder's strike rate in Tests is 89.4 and he has only 45 wickets in 40 Test innings. With his probing lines and awkward bounce, he is the ideal bowler for keeping one end quiet. However, he isn't a wicket-taking bowler.

