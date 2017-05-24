Under the SKanner: Hashim Amla

WELLINGTON, NEW ZEALAND - MARCH 16: Hashim Amla of South Africa bats during day one of the Test match between New Zealand and South Africa at Basin Reserve on March 16, 2017 in Wellington, New Zealand. (Photo by Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images) More

Could anyone in their right mind doubt the ability or temperament of Hashim Amla, that run-machine from Durban who strolled to the top half of South Africa's prestigious list of run-makers with a technique that critics once ostracised as impossible to score with?

Now take a moment and assume that Amla was not the ever-pleasing, down to earth and composed human being that he is now.

Would he have won over millions of fans with his elegant cover drives or smart wrist work and bat speed that defies all the laws of physics?

His technique often evokes the response, 'where does the bat come from?' each time he swishes that powerful blade to send the ball roaring to the fence.

Here, we try to analyse Amla's strengths and weaknesses as a batsman, and why, despite being labelled a Test player, he has had immense success in the shorter formats of the game.

Strengths:

Against Fast Bowlers:

#1 Driving on the up

Amla is so stable at the crease that he has no problem in driving the faster bowlers on either side of the wicket. Despite his bat coming down from the gully region, his bat speed is so exceptional that he meets the ball with a straight bat and his stillness allows him to thread the tiniest of the gaps.

Remember, Amla has a big trigger movement at the start but by the time he meets the ball his head is extremely still. When driving the ball, weight transfer is critical to the timing, and Amla has mastered that art. His balance and stillness at the crease and ability to drive on the up make him a nightmare for the cover fielders.

#2 Bat speed

Amla may have an awkward way of bringing his bat down but his incredible bat speed gets him back in business. He meets the ball at the perfect angle and, more often than not, times it to perfection. His bat speed compensates for the extra movement his bat needs to come down from such an angle.

In international cricket, fast bowlers possess that extra yard of pace, hence there is barely any time to take a long stride forward. His bat speed ensures that he meets the ball with a straight bat right under the eyes even when he does not take a big stride.

#3 Strong temperament and judgement

