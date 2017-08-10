Under the SKanner: Hardik Pandya

​

Pandya is fast becoming an integral part of the Indian side More

The last year and a half has seen the meteoric rise of young Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya. From replicating his IPL success at the international level to now making his debut in Test cricket, his has been a phenomenal journey thus far.

Some believe that he is the next big thing in Indian cricket while a few naysayers still doubt his ability, arguing that he still needs to prove himself in the biggest tournaments to be considered a genuine all-rounder.

We, at Sportskeeda, therefore, decided to put him under the scanner and examine his strengths and weaknesses.

Strengths

Fast bowling all-rounder

Think of the best all-rounders who retired in the last decade, like Andrew Flintoff or Jacques Kallis, and you will observe that it is their ability to bowl fast and bat in the middle order that helped balance the team.

Fast-bowling all-rounders are cherished in cricket and the Indian team have always rued the fact they have failed to produce a great one since Kapil Dev. The rise of Irfan Pathan was celebrated but he faded away way too quickly.

Stuart Binny was tried for some time but he flattered to deceive. The emergence of Hardik Pandya thus bodes well for the Indian team.

Pandya now gives the batting line-up extra depth while he doubles up as an extra seamer as well. This gives Kohli the option of going in with one less specialist batsman or pacer depending on the conditions on offer.

Maverick power-hitter

​

Pandya is one of the hardest hitters of the cricket ball More

​

​

All good limited overs outfits are built on the back of one or two maverick power-hitters who add a new dimension to the team. Think of India’s T20I outfit that won the inaugural edition of the ICC World T20 back in 2007 and the names of Yuvraj Singh and MS Dhoni come to mind.

Both are now in the twilight of their careers and Dhoni has morphed into a smart grafter. India now have too many technically correct middle order batsmen who would rather play down the line with a straight bat than go for an unorthodox slog.

Pandya is a natural inclusion in the team because he is the maverick power-hitter that the team have long been crying out for. He has shown in the IPL and in international cricket as well that no boundary is large enough for him.

It is Pandya’s raw power that separates him from the rest of the pack. He might well be the last missing piece of the jigsaw puzzle.

Read More