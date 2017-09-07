Under the SKanner: Devendra Bishoo

​

West Indies have over the years been unable to produce good quality spinners who can get them wickets in various conditions. Recently, however, a promising leg spinner from Guyana, Devendra Bishoo has managed to establish himself as Windies' number one in Tests.

He announced himself in the Test format with impressive figures of 4/68 against Pakistan in Guyana where, through his brand of leg spinners, he was able to dismiss Misbah-ul-Haq, Asad Shafiq, and Mohammad Salman. Later on, the likes of V.V.S Laxman, Rahul Dravid and Suresh Raina would go on to become his victims.

Lots of promise, talent, energy and the will to toil for long hours against superior oppositions are some characteristics that define Bishoo.

Here we analyse the Caribbean leg-spinner, by looking at his strengths and weaknesses.

Strengths

Good relaxed approach to the crease

It’s very important for a leg-spinner to have a good, relaxed approach to the crease in order to get the required drift and spin on the ball. The point of release also plays a critical part.

Being a leg spinner is a deceptive art as it’s very easy on the eye but really hard to execute and more importantly control. A leg-spinner can be a team’s biggest asset but if things don’t go according to plan, they can end up being the team’s biggest cause for concern.

Having a good relaxed approach along with a good jump whilst running onto the crease, allows Bishoo to attain fairly good control of his leg spinners, along with the googly and the straight ball or the flipper.

Ability to bowl lots of overs, signifying his importance

It’s critical for every spinner, especially in Bishoo’s case with him being the lead spinner, to be able to bowl many overs.

Right from the start of his career, Bishoo has shown that he can take on the role of a workhorse. He has toiled in unforgivable conditions in the UAE and Sri Lanka, bowling close to 50 overs in an innings and ending up rather successful.

It’s a quality this current Windies team needed as they were looking for stability in their bowling attack with so many new faces in their Test team. Bishoo has stepped up and proven that he has it in him to bowl a lot of overs and become the strike bowler for the team.

Safe catcher

In modern cricket, it’s not enough to be a specialist in just one aspect of the game. Every bowler needs to chip in with the bat and also on the field.

