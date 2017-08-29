Under the SKanner: David Warner

David Warner

​

Being plucked out of nowhere for the T20I series against South Africa in the 2008/09 season, David Warner became the first Australian player in 132 years to play for the national team without playing a single first-class game. Not only did he create history, he had a memorable debut as he went on to score a blistering 89 off 43 balls as he helped Australia win the first T20I after a disappointing test series loss. Since then he hasn’t looked back. In his 2nd ODI, he made an attacking 69. His form dipped later as the ODIs progressed and faced the axe before storming his way back into the side.

After his limited-overs success, he made his Test debut in 2011 when slots were opening up in the Test team and he proved his worth in the longest format as well and soon became a key member of the Australian side in all three formats. Scoring consistently and at a very good rate became a habit for Warner as he thrived on taking the attack to the opposition from the word go.

Let’s analyse the current Australian vice-captain’s strengths and weaknesses.

Strengths

Explosive Opener – Ability to score runs at a brisk pace

One of Warner’s strengths is his attacking and aggressive nature. It is almost certain that whenever Warner scores runs, he will score them quickly irrespective of the format. He can take the game away from the opposition very quickly.

In January this year, Warner became the first person to score a hundred before lunch on day one in Australia in a Test. He has also scored the 3rd fastest Test century by an Australian. His career strike-rate in Tests, ODIs and T20Is is 78, 97 and 140 respectively, which is staggering. His ability to decimate the bowling is second to none and he is one of the most swashbuckling openers in the modern game, irrespective of the format.

Very strong against pace

David Warner loves pace on the ball. Across formats, he has played fast bowlers better than the spinners. He is strong, both on the front foot as well as the back foot. He plays the cut, pull and the hook shots really well. He likes to drive on the up and can score freely on both sides of the wicket. He can make batting look easy against quality attacks and has quick hands and a great hand-eye coordination, which often helps against pace.

Consistency and impact

The southpaw averages 47.73 and 44.23 in Tests and ODIs respectively, which is pretty good for an opening batsman. He scored 1388 ODI runs in 2016 including a record 7 tons (second most centuries in a calendar year). He scored these runs at an average of 63.09 and a strike-rate of 105. He never wastes a good patch pass without creating an impact.

His consistency remains in Tests and T20Is as well. He has close to 1700 T20I runs and close to 5500 Test runs. And the rate at which he scores, he always has a big impact on the game and the opposition.

Warner has a trademark celebration when he reaches a century More

Converting starts

Warner has a big appetite for runs. He always looks to convert a hundred into bigger scores. In Tests, out of 40 fifty-plus scores, he has 18 hundreds and in ODIs, 13 out of 29 fifty-plus scores are hundreds. His hunger for runs is evident; he never wants to waste a start and if he gets his eye in, he provides a solid platform for a big score.

Big T20 player

Warner burst onto the international scene due to his T20 exploits. He has continued from where he started. He is a big T20 player as he shoulders the responsibility of doing the bulk of the scoring early on. He has a magnificent T20 record; he's played a staggering 236 T20 games in his career so far and scored 7562 runs at a mind-boggling strike-rate of 143.45.

Read More