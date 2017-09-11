Under the SKanner: Andy Flower

​

As a star-studded World XI team is gearing up to bring international cricket back to Pakistan, one name has gone under the radar. Even as high-profile names such as captain Faf du Plessis and batting stalwart Hashim Amla have mostly hogged the attention, the motley crew's coach has preferred to stay in the background. Andy Flower, who had a productive stint with the England team, will seek to bring a heterogeneous group of players on the same page.

Since taking control of the England side as Team Director during April 2009, Flower oversaw a memorable period which marked a gloried chapter as a plethora of talented cricketers were juxtaposed into a formidable unit. Apart from the 2010 World T20 triumph (incidentally England's only success in ICC events), the former Zimbabwean captain coached a determined unit to the top of the Test rankings as well as home and away Ashes glory.

Let us take a look at all the key factors which have embodied the coaching prowess of Flower. While his strengths were manifold, his weaknesses eventually proved to be his undoing as a 0-5 Ashes drubbing brought his England stint to an abrupt halt in the 2013/14 season.

Strengths

Experience as a player and captain

Having represented Zimbabwe in 63 Tests and 213 ODIs, Flower has been able to rely on his immense playing experience and approach the coaching role from a different perspective. His two captaincy stints, wherein the left-hander met the challenges of leading an aspiring nation, have ensured that he backs his players to the hilt even if their performances do not necessarily meet his demands.

A Test average of 51.54 remains quite indicative of Flower's expertise with the bat. Due to the fact that he donned the wicket-keeper gloves, he usually got the best vantage position in the field and subsequently gained extensive knowledge on tackling different situations in the game. As a result, he has managed to develop a sound intellect with strong match awareness. These are important coaching qualities that can rub off on impressionable players.

Capable of instilling a winning mentality

When Peter Moores left the scene, England desperately needed a coach who could combine strong analytical skills with a certain degree of flexibility. With the likes of Andrew Strauss, Kevin Pietersen, James Anderson, Stuart Broad and Graeme Swann growing into senior members, the requirement of the hour was someone who would bolster the team by bringing a cutting edge to the set-up.

