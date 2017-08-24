Unchanged India opt to bowl in second ODI





Pallekele, Aug 24 (PTI) India won the toss and opted to bowl against Sri Lanka in the second ODI of the five match series here today.

India named the same team that played in the opening ODI while Sri Lanka made three changes.

Teams:

Sri Lanka: Niroshan Dickwella, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Upul Tharanga(captain), Angelo Mathews, Chamara Kapugedera, Milinda Siriwardana, Akila Dananjaya, Lasith Malinga, Vishwa Fernando, Dushmantha Chameera.

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (captain), Lokesh Rahul, MS Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal