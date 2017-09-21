`Unchanged` India opt to bat first in Kolkata ODI

Kolkata [India], Sept 21 (ANI):India have won the toss and elected to bat first in the second ODI of the five-match series against Australia here at the Eden Gardens on Thursday.

After winning the toss, Indian skipper Virat Kohli said, "Nice and hard wicket, ball may do a bit under lights, plus we have two wristspinners."

Australian skipper Steve Smith, on the other hand, insisted that he too would have opted to bat first had he won the toss in his 100th ODI.

"It has taken me seven years to get to 100 ODIs, excited to play here at Eden, I would've batted first as well," says Steven Smith.

As far as Playing XI is concerned, the hosts are going with the same squad that won the opening match by 26 runs via Duckworth-Lewis method at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Australia have made two changes in the squad. Kane Richardson and Ashton Agar will replace James Faulkner and Adam Zampa, respectively.

Having taken a 1-0 lead in the series, India will look to extend Australia's losing streak in one-day internationals away from home to 10 matches.

The `Men in Blue` would also expect their top order batsmen to make amends for a rare poor show in the series-opener and hope that the spinners continue to torment the visitors today.

Meanwhile, as it will be the 100th ODI for Smith, his teammates would be rearing to give him a fitting tribute.

They will have to work hard for it though, with India's wrist spinners - Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal - posing a threat to the Australians, vulnerable to spin attack in the sub-continent.

With Aaron Finch out with injury, Australia need the experience of Smith and David Warner to rack up the runs.

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Virat Kohli(c), Manish Pandey, MS Dhoni(w), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah.

Australia Playing XI: David Warner, Hilton Cartwright, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Mathew Wade, Kane Richardson, Pat Cummins, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Ashton Agar.(ANI)