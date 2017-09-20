`Uncapped` Samarawickrama, Roshen Silva named in Lanka Test squad against Pak

Colombo [Sri Lanka], Sept 20 (ANI): The uncapped duo of Sadeera Samarawickrama and Roshen Silva has been named in the 15-man Test squad for the two-match Test series against Pakistan in the UAE later this month.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Samarawickrama, who has amassed 2070 first-class runs at an average of 47.04 with six hundreds and eleven half-centuries, had opened for Sri Lanka at the Under-19 World Cup in 2014.

Middle-order batsman Roshen, on the other hand, is an experienced batsman in the first-class circuit, having notched up more than 6,000 runs at an average of 48.19 with 18 centuries and 26 fifties.

Meanwhile, Angelo Mathews has been left out of the squad after Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) had confirmed that the all-rounder would miss the opening Test with a calf strain.

Kaushal Silva, who played his last Test in January 2017, has been recalled in the national squad while Suranga Lakmal has also been included after missing the three-Test series against India due to an injury.

In absence of Upul Tharanga, who has opted for a six-month break from Test cricket, Kaushal is expected to open with Dimuth Karunaratne.

While Dinesh Chandimal will continue leading the side, Lahiru Thirimanne will serve as his deputy.

The two sides are slated to play their first Test in Abu Dhabi from September 28 before they will travel to Dubai to play a pink-ball match on October 6.

The Sri Lanka squad is as follows:

Dinesh Chandimal (capt), Lahiru Thirimanne (vice-capt), Dimuth Karunaratne, Kaushal Silva, Kusal Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Roshen Silva, Niroshan Dickwella, Rangana Herath, Lakshan Sandakan, Dilruwan Perera, Suranga Lakmal, Nuwan Pradeep, Vishwa Fernando, Lahiru Gamage. (ANI)