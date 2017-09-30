Umesh Yadav: Shami and I have to take more responsibility in death overs

​

The 4th India-Australia ODI was Umesh's first in over three months More

In a significant shift from the first three ODIs, India fielded a new-look eleven in Bengaluru for the fourth ODI. Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, all of whom had been amongst the wickets in the series were rested and were replaced by Axar Patel and the experienced duo of Umesh Yadav and Mohammad Shami.

The changes were expected, given that the match was a dead rubber, but things didn't exactly go according to the plan for captain Virat Kohli, as Australia openers Aaron Finch and David Warner put up a 231-run opening stand, which laid the platform for the middle order to build a total in excess of 300.

One would have questioned whether the inclusion of Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar -- two of the best death-overs exponents going around -- could have changed things towards the end. Yadav, though, believes that a bit more responsibility should have been taken by Shami and himself towards the death.

"The team's morale is good even after the loss (in Bengaluru). I think we gave 15-20 runs extra. Shami and I played after a long time, but since we are senior players, we have to deliver on whatever the team needs from us. Shami and I have to take more responsibility in the death overs," Umesh said during a pre-match press conference on the eve of the final ODI in Nagpur.

Too many matches takes toll on fitness

The 29-year-old didn't feature in any of the first three ODIs and had played his last ODI in the West Indies in July. He cited workload management -- a term more widely in discussion these days than even before -- as the reason why bowlers, and batsmen for that matter, are being rotated in and out.

"You can play matches continuously, but that takes a toll on your fitness level. In time, the small niggles that you pick up during games pile up and result in injuries that force long three-month layoffs. That way the team management is doing an excellent job in terms of managing our workload. They assess how much we've bowled during the games and in between and plan our recovery periods accordingly," Umesh said.

Does it mean that he's ready to choose between Tests and limited-overs games?

"If there are lots of Test matches, then you have to choose. But you can’t say that you will play Tests only because there will be a time when there are not playing enough games in a season. What will you do in free time? The body needs match practice," he said, expressing his availability for all formats, subject to fitness.

A lot has been said and written about the bench strength of the current India set-up. Such has been the consistency of some of the players that experienced Test cricketers like Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja have been forced to sit out of the side. Amongst fast bowlers, Shami and Umesh have been travelling with the team on occasions without getting enough match practice.

Managing Mohammad Shami's workload has been a cause of concern for India More

Read More