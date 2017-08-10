UAE granted request to move Iraq qualifier to Amman - Iraq FA

REUTERS - Iraq's World Cup qualifier against the United Arab Emirates next month has been moved to the Jordanian capital Amman from Tehran, an Iraq Football Association (IFA) spokesman told Reuters on Thursday.

Iraq have played the majority of their home matches in the final phase of Asia's qualifying tournament for next year's World Cup in Russia in Iran due to security concerns over hosting games on home soil.

The UAE's football association, however, requested that the Asian Football Confederation switch the Sept. 5 encounter from the PAS Stadium in the Iranian capital. The IFA spokesman said no reason was given for the switch away from Tehran.

Iraq have played three of their home matches - against Japan, Australia and Thailand - in Iran while their meeting with Saudi Arabia last year was held in Malaysia.

Saudi Arabia and the UAE are close allies and both have strained relations with Iran.

Global governing body FIFA recently allowed Iraq to play friendly matches in the southern Iraqi city of Basra, but that approval does not extend to competitive fixtures.

With two rounds of World Cup qualifiers to be played, Iraq have no chance of reaching the tournament finals. The UAE need to beat Iraq and Saudi Arabia on Aug. 29 to maintain any hope of securing their first World Cup appearance since 1990.

