U-17 Indian cricketer drowns in hotel swimming pool in Sri Lanka

Colombo [Sri Lanka], Sept. 7 (ANI): In a tragic incident, a U-17 Indian cricketer was found dead in a hotel swimming pool in Sri Lanka.

The 12-year-old victim from Gujarat was part of an 18-member Indian team, who were in the country to take part in a U-17 tournament.

As per local media reports, four members in the squad were in the swimming pool of a hotel in Pamunugama on Tuesday evening when the incident took place.

It was also reported that the boy, who reportedly drowned, was rushed to the hospital where he died.

As per media reports in Gujarat, the victim was identified as Narendra Sodha, a native of Surat. (ANI)