Tymal Mills to play for Hobart Hurricanes in the upcoming season of Big Bash League

What's the story?

England T20 specialist Tymal Mills has signed up to play for Hobart Hurricanes in the upcoming Big Bash League.

He has made his move to the south from Brisbane Heat, for whom he played the previous season.

"The Big Bash is a great tournament; I've been watching it at home for the last few years now and I know it's a competition which British cricketers and fans really enjoy watching. I was really pleased when my agent gave me the call and said the Hurricanes were interested in me coming over. I want to make it a long-lasting relationship, so I'm really pleased to sign on for a couple of seasons," Mills said.

The details

The new contract has been signed for the next couple of years and Mills hopes that his new association will carry on for the stipulated time and that it will give him a good opportunity to express himself.

He also spoke highly about the Big Bash League and said that the league has always been good for British players and thus he hopes he enjoys the same experience.

In case you didn't know...

Mills was bought by the Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 12 crore and his stocks have been on the rise ever since he made his comeback after an injury layoff.

He has the ability to bowl upwards 150 kmph but also has the ability to mix up his pace and flummox the batsmen with his many variations.

What's next?

The Big Bash League, which has fast emerged as one of the premier T20 tournaments in the world will commence on December 19, 2017, and will the see the participation of many new faces from all around the world.

Perth Scorchers are the defending BBL champions.

Author's take

Mills did not have an entirely fruitful IPL with the RCB and was even benched towards the fag end of the tournament. Hence, he would hope that this new season with the Hobart Hurricanes might help him win his place back in the England T20 squad.

