PARIS (Reuters) - Jo-Wilfried Tsonga polished his preparation for the French Open in style by claiming his maiden claycourt title, beating Czech Tomas Berdych 7-6(2) 7-5 in the Lyon Open final on Saturday.

The second-seeded Frenchman, who was playing his first final on the red dirt, held serve throughout and broke decisively in the last game to clinch his 15th ATP title.

The French Open starts on Sunday.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ken Ferris)