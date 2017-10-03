Triangular love no more: Why the annual ODI tri-series Down Under was scrapped

​

There are many reasons why people hate growing old. First, they cannot seem to exert themselves physically like they used to. Second, they cannot connect with most forms of entertainment available since they grew up admiring something totally different. The third and most intriguing reason is that some elements that were an integral part of their lives earlier, no longer retain the same appeal.

Now, why does this happen?

Perhaps it is just age and the baggage that comes with it. Or perhaps it is because of commercialization (lack of an emotional connect, as they would claim) and disconnect with technology & modernization.

One such classic example is the triangular series that was played annually in Australia for years. Played for almost two months (December & January), the series represented something unique and memorable all through my childhood (and for many other cricket fans).

It wasn’t just the nature of the format but the teams, contests, players, and variety on offer that made the tri-series something you could not miss if you were a cricket fan. But, since the mid to late 2000s, there was something amiss. Cricket Australia even decided to do away with it for four years before bringing it back in 2011-12, only to scrap it again.

Why was this happening? Did this coincide with the perceived decline of the ODI format & rise of the T20 format or was it just a series that could not fit into the crazy modern cricket scheduling. Nevertheless, the tri-series provided cricket fans with an incredible set of memories and something to look forward to every year.

My earliest memory of the tri-series was way back in 1991 when India and West Indies journeyed to Australia. India’s Test series was forgettable but for Sachin Tendulkar’s magnificent centuries in Sydney and Perth. Perhaps the game of the series was the India-West Indies tie in Perth. I distinctly remember West Indies making heavy weather of a target of 127 but nearly getting there after Curtly Ambrose smashed a massive six. However, Tendulkar, bowling the 41st over, managed to induce a thick edge of Anderson Cummins only for Mohammad Azharuddin, then India’s finest fielder, to pull off a blinder at slip.

For someone who had never witnessed a tied game before, this was quite a start and left me hooked.

