The northern state of Punjab is famous for its larger than life attitude and bold nature. The cricketers from the state bring along with them the same qualities to the table and are known for their gutsy, entertaining and never die attitude.

Cricketers from Punjab have served the nation since a long time and have contributed heavily in various departments. Take a look at the top ten cricketers from Punjab that have played for India.

#1. VRV Singh

A tall and muscular bowler with an imposing action, VRV Singh attracted eyeballs very early in his career. He was impressive during his U-19 years and left a mark in his first domestic season as he troubled batsmen with his raw pace.

Despite his inaccuracy and lack of fitness, Indian management roped him into the national team banking on his ability to deliver pace. He debuted against the West Indies in 2006 and bowled decently in his first outing.

However, his failure to up the ante and availability of other options ruled him out of the Test team and he has now become a mainstay in the domestic circuit.

VRV Singh featured in five Tests picking up eight wickets along with playing two ODIs.

#2.Gurkeerat Singh Mann

A middle-order batsman and an effective off-spinner, Gurkeerat Mann emerged to the limelight courtesy of swashbuckling performances in the IPL and in domestic cricket.

Known for his lusty blows, Gurkeerat is a prolific batsman in the middle order and his game makes him ideal for the shorter format. Thanks to his impressive feats with India A, he was drafted in the ODI team in 2016 to face Australia.

However, the all-rounder managed to score only 13 runs in three innings and was abysmal with the ball. But the 27-year-old still has age on his side, and his chances of staging a comeback in the national team are massive taking into consideration India's fragile middle order.

#8. Sarandeep Singh

