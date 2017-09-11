Top ODI spot up for grab for both India, Australia

Dubai [UAE], Sept. 11 (ANI): India will aim to replace South Africa at the top spot in ICC ODI Rankings when they take on Australia in the five-match series beginning September 17.

The Proteas are at the top of the rankings with 119 points. India and Australia are both on 117 points with the Steve Smith-led side ahead on decimal points. A win for either side by a margin of 4-1 or better will see it move to number one position.

India v Australia series scenarios:

• India beats Australia 5-0 - India 122, Australia 113

• India beats Australia 4-1 - India 120, Australia 114

• India beats Australia 3-2 - India 118, Australia 116

• Australia beats India 3-2 - Australia 118, India 116

• Australia beats India 4-1 - Australia 120, India 114

• Australia beats India 5-0 - Australia 122, India 112

Schedule for ODI series:

September 17: First ODI, Chennai

September 21: Second ODI, Kolkata

September 24: Third ODI, Indore

September 28: Fourth ODI, Bangalore

October 1: Fifth ODI, Nagpur

India squad for first three ODIs: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Ajinkya Rahane, MS Dhone, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvender Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami

Australia squad for first three ODIs: Steve Smith, David Warner, Ashton Agar, Hilton Cartwright, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Patrick Cummins, James Faulkner, Aaron Finch, Travis Head, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, Adam Zampa. (ANI)