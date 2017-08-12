Top five Indian performers from the tri-series

​

Courtesy of their win over South Africa A in the final at Pretoria, India A registered their fifth consecutive ODI series win. Under the stewardship of Rahul Dravid, the side have flown under the radar but shown that there is plenty of strength in depth for India.

While the likes of Axar Patel, Karun Nair and Rishabh Pant, who've already featured for India, all featured in the series, there were some exceptional performers by the Indian players. Some of whom have already featured for India, others have been on the fringes, while some are just looking to break in.

With the selection of the squad for the ODI series against Sri Lanka just around the corner, some of these players have certainly strengthened their case of getting drafted in. Here are the top five performers for India from the Tri-series:

#5 Shardul Thakur

The eternal bridesmaid of the Indian side has to be Shardul Thakur. The 25-year-old fast bowler has been around the fringes of the Indian Test squad since 2015 but such has been the strength in depth, in the fast bowling department that he hasn't had a chance just yet.

A consistent performer in the domestic circuit and the A series as well, Thakur showed once again just why India's fast bowling ranks look so strong as he was India's leading wicket-taker in the tri-series that they won. Only Aaron Phangiso picked up more wickets than him in the series, he also finished with three crucial wickets in the final to restrict the hosts to 267.

The fact that he doesn't bowl in the high 140s has in some ways, gone against him, as he has been constantly overlooked. But throughout the Tri-series, he showed exceptional control and finished it with 9 wickets from matches at an average of just over 14 and economy rate under 4.5.

#4 Siddarth Kaul

