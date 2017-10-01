Top 5 New Zealand captains of all-time

​

Since their entry into the international arena in 1930, New Zealand have remarkably had only 35 captains until now across all the three formats. More than 700 of their 1247 international matches thus far can be attributed to just five captains. The numbers indicate that the Blackcaps usually prefer stability on the leadership front.

In order of merit, here are five of the best captains who have led New Zealand with impeccable grace and palpable grit. Notable performances with the team across all formats as well as earnest efforts towards attenuating the side's strengths have been accorded greater importance whilst selecting these stellar leaders.

#5 Daniel Vettori

Daniel Vettori led his troops by setting a splendid example with both bat and ball More

Upon taking over the captaincy mantle from the long-serving Stephen Fleming, Daniel Vettori had to contend with a gruelling transition phase which threatened to put New Zealand to the sword. However, he led by example and made contributions with the bat as well as the ball to shore up his team's fortunes.

Tactically, he was not the smartest captain of his time. But his impeccable work ethic and unswerving dedication to the game went a long way in getting the best out of a decent bunch of players. Even as his batting kept improving constantly, Vettori was also able to sustain his prowess with the ball despite having to shoulder the burden of captaincy.

He will fondly remember the resounding 189-run victory against England at Hamilton in the 2008 series and the thrilling 32-run triumph against the visiting Pakistani team at Dunedin in the subsequent season.

Captaincy Record

Tests - 6 wins and 16 losses from 32 matches

ODIs - 41 wins and 33 losses from 82 matches

T20Is - 13 wins and 13 losses from 28 matches

#4 Martin Crowe

Martin Crowe was renowned for making quite a few innovative decisions More

