Top 5 Yuvraj Singh Performances in ICC Events

Amongst the cleanest hitters of the ball, Yuvraj Singh is one of the few big tournament players that lights up the tournament with the bat or ball - sometimes both. When Yuvraj started making waves in junior and Under-19 cricket, everyone believed a future batting star had arrived. Having made his debut in the ICC KnockOut tournament, he showed several glimpses of what could be expected from him.

Apart from his batting, his athleticism on the field and his canny left-arm spin made him a key one-day player as Indian cricket went through a makeover at the turn of the century.

Apart from being one of India's greatest limited overs batsmen, Yuvraj had a habit of taking his performances a notch higher when it mattered the most. Here's a look at some of the best performances from the 'Punjabi Hurricane' in ICC events.

#5: 84 vs Australia, ICC KnockOut Trophy 2000

Having made his debut against Kenya in the tournament, Yuvraj didn't get a chance to bat. Next up were the mighty Australians in the Quarterfinal. India got off to a flying start with Sachin taking on Australia's best bowler in Glen McGrath and disposing him for 2 sixes in an over. However, with the big three dismissed, India were soon reeling at 90/3. In came 18-year-old Yuvraj, almost in a make or break situation.

He smashed the Australian attack comprising of Glenn McGrath, Jason Gillespie and Brett Lee to make 84 runs at better than a run-a-ball.

His innings was marked with crisp drives and audacious pulls. Yuvraj received little support from other batsmen, but single handedly took India to a respectable 265. He complemented his spectacular innings with a brilliant run out to dismiss Michael Bevan earning him the Man of the Match award.

#4: 58 of 14 balls vs England, ICC World Twenty20 2007

"AAAAAND HE'S PUT IT AWAY, YUVRAJ SINGH FINISHES IT OFF IN STYLE."

The first ever ICC World Twenty20 was filled with numerous exciting moments. Chris Gayle earlier stole the show for the first ever century in T20 internationals, yet his thunder was soon stolen by Yuvraj Singh. India were on par for a decent total thanks to a 136 run opening partnership between Sehwag (68) and Gambhir (58).

Yuvraj only walked in at the 17th over, and soon found himself in the spotlight over a heated discussion with Andrew Flintoff. To young Stuart Broad's dismay, he was forced to face the wrath. Bowling the 18th over, Yuvraj smashed him for 6 huge sixes, bringing up the fastest T20 half century off just 12 balls.

