Top 5 wicketkeepers from South Africa

​

De Villiers is one of South Africa's greatest keepers More

​

South African is one of the great sporting nations of the world and the country's achievements across a range of sports have been quite remarkable. The same holds good as far as cricket is concerned, and over the years, the nation has produced some of the finest cricketers in the world.

Despite being boycotted by other nations for around two decades due to their practice of apartheid, South Africa continued to produce excellent cricketers. Many of those were wicket-keepers and here is a brief look at 5 of the best wicket-keepers to have represented South Africa in international cricket.

#5 AB de Villiers

South African batting legend AB de Villiers excelled in a variety of sports before choosing to become a cricketer and as a cricketer, he is a bit of an all-rounder. De Villiers used to be a wicket-keeper batsman when he started out as a teenager and although he is known more for his batting prowess, he has kept wickets for his country quite often.

De Villiers' raw athleticism and ability to follow the trajectory of the ball make him an excellent wicket-keeper and over the years, he has kept wickets in all three formats of the game for the country. However, it was felt that wicket-keeping was hampering his abilities as a batsman, resulting in him giving up the gloves.

​

#4 John Waite

​

John Waite in action More

John Waite played for South Africa for 14 years from 1951 to 1965, and is generally regarded as the first great wicket-keeper that the country produced. In Tests, he recorded 124 catches and 17 stumpings, a tally that stood as a national record for many years before being broken by future South African wicket-keepers.

In addition to that, he was a combative batsman as well and scored 4 Test centuries in his career. Waite was the first South African to play in 50 Test matches and he still jointly holds the record for most dismissals (24) in a Test series by a South African wicket-keeper. Waite will forever be remembered as South Africa's first truly great wicket-keeper.

​

#3 Quinton de Kock

​

De Kock has cemented his place in the South African side across formats More

Read More