Top 5 wicketkeeper-batsmen in Tests at the moment

Ever since Adam Gilchrist redefined the wicketkeeper's role, teams all over the world have wanted a wicket-keeper who is also a proper batsman. MS Dhoni and Brendon McCullum were the torch-bearers of the art for long after Gilchrist's retirement.

At times, players who are better with the bat than behind the stumps have made it to the XI. Dhoni in his initial days was technically a lesser keeper than Dinesh Karthik but a much better batsman. With time though, he found his own methods to evolve into one of the best and safest hands behind the stumps.

Teams today have wicket-keepers who can be explosive in the lower-middle order or can anchor the innings and play with the tail towards a good total.

Here's a look at the best wicketkeeper-batsmen in Test cricket right now.

#5 BJ Watling

The Kiwi wicket-keeper has been a mainstay in the middle-order for a couple of years now. Initially a part-time keeper, he donned the gloves for New Zealand at the Test level after McCullum gave up keeping duties. He is clean behind the stumps and impressive with the bat, forming crucial partnerships whenever the Kiwis need him to.

You can't forget his excellent hundred against India in the 3rd innings of the Wellington Test, where he partnered McCullum in his triple ton to help NZ post 680/8d and take the target beyond India's reach.

Watling's highest Test score of 142* came at Wellington, again in the 3rd innings, against Sri Lanka - this time partnering Kane Williamson in his double hundred which resulted in a 193-run win for NZ.

