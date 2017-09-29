Top 5 wicketkeeper-batsmen in Tests at the moment

Ever since Adam Gilchrist redefined the wicketkeeper's role, teams all over the world have wanted a wicket-keeper who is also a proper batsman. MS Dhoni and Brendon McCullum were the torch-bearers of the art for long after Gilchrist's retirement.
At times, players who are better with the bat than behind the stumps have made it to the XI. Dhoni in his initial days was technically a lesser keeper than Dinesh Karthik but a much better batsman. With time though, he found his own methods to evolve into one of the best and safest hands behind the stumps.
Teams today have wicket-keepers who can be explosive in the lower-middle order or can anchor the innings and play with the tail towards a good total.
Here's a look at the best wicketkeeper-batsmen in Test cricket right now.
#5 BJ Watling
The Kiwi wicket-keeper has been a mainstay in the middle-order for a couple of years now. Initially a part-time keeper, he donned the gloves for New Zealand at the Test level after McCullum gave up keeping duties. He is clean behind the stumps and impressive with the bat, forming crucial partnerships whenever the Kiwis need him to.
You can't forget his excellent hundred against India in the 3rd innings of the Wellington Test, where he partnered McCullum in his triple ton to help NZ post 680/8d and take the target beyond India's reach.
Watling's highest Test score of 142* came at Wellington, again in the 3rd innings, against Sri Lanka - this time partnering Kane Williamson in his double hundred which resulted in a 193-run win for NZ.
#4 Mushfiqur Rahim
The Bangladesh captain and one of their best batsmen, Rahim comes in at number 4 on this list. He made his debut at the age of 16 against England, becoming the youngest player to debut at Lord's. Over the years he has shown great technique behind the stumps and is dependable and gritty with the bat.
His maiden double ton against Sri Lanka at Galle definitely ranks among his finest knocks. Trailing a first innings score of 570, he along with Ashraful and Hossain took Bangladesh's score to 638 which gave them a real shot at a rare away win.
His keeping duties don't allow him to bat higher up in the order, although Bangladesh would certainly want him to. Being the captain, the best batsman and the wicket-keeper seems like too much weight on his shoulders, but Mushfiqur is among the brightest stars in a rapidly improving Bangladesh team.
#3 Wriddhiman Saha
The best wicket-keeper in India in the longer format by a distance, Saha's keeping skills made a big difference in the recently concluded series against Sri Lanka, where the ball turned square and bounced from the rough.
Any doubts over his batting were dismissed after a magnificent hundred against Australia in Ranchi. His twin fifties on a seaming pitch at Eden Gardens against New Zealand played an important role in India's win.
In the England series too, he was right in the thick of the action - putting up brilliant keeping against Ashwin and Jadeja and important partnerships with the tail.
#2 Jonny Bairstow
One of England's most prolific run scorers in the middle, Bairstow was selected over Jos Buttler after a brilliant county season for Yorkshire. He has repaid the faith since, scoring important runs for the team when needed.
His moment in the sun came when he scored two centuries in three matches against Sri Lanka - at Leeds and Lord's. His innings of 140 was the turning point in the match where on a seaming pitch at Leeds, England were all-out for 298 in the first innings.
With The Ashes looming, England would certainly want Bairstow at his best while facing Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins.
#1 Quinton de Kock
He is the closest you can get to Gilchrist in the modern era. De Kock has seen a meteoric rise in his career, being viewed as a successor to Mark Boucher since he was 21. Three years into his debut, he has proven his worth in gold with some fearless hitting and excellent work with gloves.
In AB De Villiers' continued absence, De Kock has been tried at various positions by South Africa. But he is at his best at No. 6 and 7, tackling the second new ball with ease, scoring at a brisk pace with the tail and exhibiting the potential to turn matches around in a session.
In the Hobart Test against Australia, he scored a blistering 104 off 143 balls, including 17 boundaries, to give South Africa's collapsing batting order a much needed boost. The 144-run stand for the 6th wicket with Temba Bavuma went a long way in ensuring an innings victory for SA.