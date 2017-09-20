Top 5 wicket-keeper catches of all time

​

The wicket-keeper is almost always the most agile player in the team; due to the nature of the job, it is impossible to be a decent wicket-keeper without being quick and athletic.

Over the years, wicket-keepers have used their innate athleticism to take plenty of spectacular catches behind the stumps. Their gloves also give them a distinct advantage with respect to the possibilities of pulling off catches that might seem impossible for a regular fielder.

Among the hundreds of high-class catches that have been taken by wicket-keepers over the years across formats, here is a list of 5 of the very best that stand out.

#5 Mark Boucher's catch to dismiss Tendulkar, July 2007

South African wicket-keeper Mark Boucher was one of the finest wicket-keepers of the past few decades and in a career that lasted almost 15 years, he took plenty of incredible catches. And the one he took to dismiss Indian ace Sachin Tendulkar in an ODI in Belfast in 2007 perhaps stands tallest among them all.

India were chasing a small target and South Africa needed early wickets when Boucher produced the stellar catch on the last delivery of the second over.

Fast bowler Makhaya Ntini bowled one on off stump and as Tendulkar pushed at it, the ball flying towards first slip. However, Boucher flung himself full length and caught the ball even when the first slip fielder was shaping up to catch it.

It remains one of the most brilliant exhibitions of agility, anticipation and raw reflexes that the cricket world has ever seen.

#4 Adam Gilchrist pulls off a stunner in Sharjah, 1998

This game will forever be known as the 'desert storm' game in which Sachin Tendulkar took the Australians to the cleaners to help India quality for the final. However, amidst all that carnage, Australian wicket-keeper Adam Gilchrist pulled off one of the greatest catches in history; perhaps that catch has not got its due because of the overwhelming memory of Tendulkar's masterful innings.

Ajay Jadeja had cut a delivery from Steve Waugh a little too fine in the 29th over of the 2nd innings, and it looked like it would go for four since there were no slips. But what could have been a difficult catch for first slip (Jadeja had connected well) was seemingly plucked out of thin air by a flying Gilchrist to complete one of the most stunning catches ever seen.

There was 'four' written all over the shot, but Gilchrist's timing of the leap and athleticism ensured that Jadeja was not able to get away with his ill-fated cut shot.

#3 Jeff Dujon v England, 1986

While facing up to the West Indian quicks of the 1980s must have been a nightmare for most batsmen, it can be safely assumed that it was an equally daunting task for a wicket-keeper to cover for those lightning quick bowlers. In that regard, Jeff Dujon, who kept wickets for the West Indies for a decade and took plenty of remarkable catches, deserves special mention.

The one catch of Dujon's that stands out was his dismissal of England star opener Graham Gooch in the 1986 series in the Caribbean. Gooch had played a well-timed leg glance off fast bowler Pat Patterson that seemed to be headed for the boundary, but Dujon sprung to his left to send back the opposition's best batsman.

Gooch did not do much wrong, except hitting the ball straight into the brick wall that was Jeff Dujon.

