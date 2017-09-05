Top 5 Virat Kohli - MS Dhoni DRS moments

​

Kuldeep Yadav got his 2nd ODI scalp with the help of Dhoni and DRS More

India were the first team, along with Sri Lanka to experience the DRS (Decision Review System) in 2008 when it was first tried in the Test series in Sri Lanka.

While using the DRS, one needs to be careful as there are only limited reviews available. Kohli is very impulsive with his DRS calls and has been criticised for his impulsive reviews as well. He often trusts the bowlers' call for the review which, more often than not, results in the team losing the review. That's where the role of wicketkeeper becomes important (for DRS) as they have more or less the best angle of the proceedings going on.

But in ODIs, India have a hawk-eyed keeper. MS Dhoni has been a master in watching and reading the game with a keen eye. His success with the DRS is extraordinary. He rarely gets it wrong and that’s why Kohli almost relies on Dhoni’s word for the DRS in limited-overs, but again, on some occasions, Kohli lets his impulsive nature take over.

Kohli and Dhoni share a great relationship on and off the field. But there are a few special on-field moments with DRS. Here are some Kohli-Dhoni DRS moments.

#5 West Indies vs India, Trinidad, June 2017

India played a bilateral ODI series in West Indies after six years and with the first ODI washed out, India ended up with a massive 310 in the second. Chasing 311 in 43 overs was always going to be tough, but Shai Hope was batting well on 81.

Kuldeep Yadav, in his maiden outing with the ball in an ODI international, trapped Shai Hope in front after the latter tried his most successful shot against the spinners; the sweep. It hit him in line with middle, well below the knee-roll and the only question was whether Hope got an under-edge, which he didn't.

The umpire surprisingly turned it down, only for India to review it. It was Dhoni who convinced Kohli to go up for the review. Dhoni once again proved he has a hawk-like eye behind the stumps.

#4 India vs England, Kolkata, January 2017

Kohli went up for a review even after Dhoni's reluctance More

With India having sealed the series in Cuttack, England were going well at 150-2 having seen out a difficult period at the start where the ball was moving around. India were looking for a breakthrough and Bumrah was in his second spell.

A back of length delivery hit Eoin Morgan high on the pads and it seemed like an inside-edge onto the pad which lobbed up to Dhoni. A delivery that pitched outside-leg hurried onto Morgan and flicked his pad on the way to Dhoni. Kohli was seen almost celebrating. He ran in front of Dhoni and signalled for the review despite MS telling him that it wasn’t out.

