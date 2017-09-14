Top 5 spells by Indian bowlers in ODIs against Australia

​

The upcoming India-Australia ODI series is surely going to be a complete entertainment package for the fans as both teams are a strong ODI unit and have plenty of match-winners in their arsenal.

Historically, Australia has dominated India in all formats but on some occasions, India surprised the world champions courtesy of individual brilliance. The batsmen have remained in the forefront in steering India home but the Indian bowlers too have left their mark.

India's spin bowling has always remained a challenge for the Aussies and an inspired show by the Indian seamers has brought Australia's downfall on numerous occasions.

We bring back those sensational memories when Indian bowlers tormented Australia and played the decisive role in the game.

#5. Sachin Tendulkar- five for 32, Kochi, 1998.

Sachin Tendulkar won several games for India with his bat, but in Kochi, in 1998 he surprised the Aussies and the rest of the world by dominating the proceedings with the ball.

Like his batting, Tendulkar's bowling has plenty of variations and he possesses all types of deliveries in his arsenal. At Kochi, in the first ODI of the triangular series, he displayed his bowling talent.

Courtesy of Ajay Jadeja's attacking hundred, India piled up 309 runs on the board and in response, Australia got off to a blazing start with Adam Gilchrist scoring a quickfire fifty.

The duo of Steve Waugh and Michael Bevan kept the visitors in the driver's seat by scoring runs at will. With the required run-rate below six in the last 20 overs, Australia looked set for an easy win. And then Sachin happened.

In the 32nd over, Sachin caught Waugh off his bowling and triggered the collapse. Darren Lehmann was then trapped in front and Tom Moody too perished after scoring some quick runs.

Sachin also got rid of Bevan, the big wicket, who had scored a composed fifty and then sent back Damien Martyn to complete his first five-wicket haul in ODIs.

The Indian bowler tore apart Australia's middle-order and derailed their chase. India won the game by 41 runs in the end.

#4. Kapil Dev- five for 43, Nottingham, 1983

The 1983 world cup is remembered for Kapil Dev's iconic catch of Vivian Richards and his historical inning of 175 versus Zimbabwe but it is seldom remembered for a lion-hearted bowling performance by the Indian skipper against Australia.

