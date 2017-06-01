Top 5 knocks by Shikhar Dhawan in ICC tournaments

Big matches bring the best out of some players. Think Yuvraj Singh in the 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 ODI World Cup or Gautam Gambhir in the final of the 2007 World T20 or the 2011 World Cup. Some players have an affinity towards the bigger stage and are far more likely to succeed there than others. Dealing with pressure and expectations is a challenge that is sometimes much tougher than dealing with the ball across the 22 yards. Few have successfully done it and even fewer have kept at it.
A rather unlikely candidate in the list of big match players is Shikhar Dhawan. The pugnacious, bullish Indian opener has a liking towards ICC events and has time and again rose to the occasion for Team India. When India won the Champions Trophy in England, Shikhar Dhawan was the engineer of that triumph, finishing as the leading run scorer in the tournament.
That it came in conditions he wasn't expected to succeed in makes things even more interesting. Two years later in the ODI World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, Dhawan went into the tournament, not in the best of forem after suffering from a slew of poor scores in Australia in the Tests.
His selection was baffling, to say the least. However, he vindicated the trust shown on him by the selectors as he yet again rose to the occasion and smashed two hundreds in the tournament to take India to the semi-finals.
As another Champions Trophy approaches, Dhawan is once again in the spotlight. He has peaked at the right time, finishing as the third highest run-scorer in the IPL and now India will hope that he can shine again in a multi-nation tournament. Here we take a look at five of Dhawan's best knocks in ICC tournaments.
#5 114 (94) vs South Africa (ICC Champions Trophy, June 2013, Cardiff)
It was the first match of the Champions Trophy and India were facing tournament favourites, South Africa. Dhawan, who had a poor run in the warm-up games went into open the batting with Rohit Sharma.
The Delhi southpaw was in a rampant mood and took on the trio of Proteas seamers – Morne Morkel, Lonwabo Tsotsobe and Rory Klienveldt. India raced to 100 at run a ball with the openers going strong.
Dhawan reached his half-century off 44 balls and proceeded to attack Ryan McLaren and Robin Peterson, the weak links of the Proteas bowling. He soon reached his maiden ODI hundred, off 80 balls. He eventually fell for 114 to JP Duminy but not before India were well on their way to posting a total of 331. At the end of the day, he walked away with the Man of the Match award after India posted a 26-run win
#4 102 (107) vs West Indies (ICC Champions Trophy, June 2013, Kensington Oval)
Dhawan had just slammed a hundred against the Proteas in the Champions Trophy opener and was determined to continue his good form against the West Indies in India's second game. Chasing 234 for victory after Jadeja's five-wicket haul had disrupted the West Indies innings, Dhawan and Rohit Sharma put on yet another 100-run stand.
With the tricky Sunil Narine at their disposal, Windies were no pushovers on a sluggish wicket but the Indian openers played patiently. After Rohit departed with India on 101, the SRH opener took on the anchor role to ensure the Men in Blue cruised home by eight wickets. He remained unbeaten on 102 in the company of Dinesh Karthik, who hit a half-century himself.
#3 73 (76) vs Pakistan (ICC ODI World Cup, February 2015, Adelaide)
It was the biggest match of the World Cup’s group stage as India were facing arch-rivals, Pakistan, at Adelaide. India had never lost to Pakistan in World Cup games and the Dhawan and co. were determined to keep it that way. Batting first, India got off to a good start courtesy a 129-run stand between Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan after Rohit Sharma had departed early.
Dhawan would go on to score a decisive half-century that would lay down the foundations for India to post a promising total. The knock came at a time when the southpaw's selection was hugely criticised by the media and fans alike. And reminded us of his ability to play well under pressure cooker situations.
The second-wicket partnership was the perfect platform for India as Kohli and Suresh Raina later took India to the crucial 300 mark. Dhawan's contribution at the start isn’t well-recognised as it came at less than a run-a-ball. But from a personal perspective, it gave him the confidence needed for the rest of the tournament.
#2 137 (146) vs South Africa (ICC World Cup, February 2015, Melbourne)
Dhawan lost his opening partner, Rohit Sharma in the first over of the innings to a brilliant run-out and needed to step up for India yet again. And that’s exactly what he did.
Known for his shortcomings against the short delivery, he was peppered with short balls by the four Proteas seamers – Dale Steyn, Morne Morkel, Wayne Parnell and Vernon Philander. However, a resilient Dhawan kept himself at the crease and together with Kohli helped build the platform for a final onslaught.
His half-century came off 70 balls as he looked to play the anchor role for India. Ajinkya Rahane walked in at the fall of Kohli's wicket and accelerated the scoring – enabling Dhawan to settle in.
Once set, Dhawan was unstoppable and took on the Proteas bowlers to finish with his career-best ODI score of 137. He wasn't dismissed until the 44th over, by when India were well set for another 300+ score.
The bowler followed up the efforts as India rolled to an impressive 130-run win.
#1 100 (85) vs Ireland (ICC World Cup, March 2015, Hamilton)
India's qualification was all but ensured in the 2015 World Cup by the time they took on Ireland. The determined Irish - led by Niall O'Brien's 75 - set 260 for victory. Dhawan once again stepped up in the chase with a typically belligerent innings in the company of his opening partner Rohit Sharma. The duo put on a 174-run opening stand that effectively put Ireland out of the game.
Dhawan's half-century came off 54 balls as he played second fiddle to Rohit. Once he crossed the landmark, Dhawan unleashed himself on the hapless Irish bowlers, slamming his second fifty off 31 balls with four of his five sixes coming in the second half.
*Dhawan finished the 2015 World Cup as the fifth leading run-scorer with 412 runs at an average of 51.50 and a strike rate of 91.75.