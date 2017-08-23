Top 5 run-scorers in India-Sri Lanka ODIs

After a whitewash of Sri Lanka in the Test series, India have begun brilliantly in the ODI series as well, trouncing Sri Lanka by 9 wickets in the first ODI at Dambulla thanks to a 197-run partnership between Shikhar Dhawan and skipper Virat Kohli, which helped the visitors to chase down 217 in less than 30 overs.
Across nearly four decades, India and Sri Lanka have played 151 ODIs (including Sunday’s match) between each other with India having won 84 and Sri Lanka having won 55. Over the years in the Indo-Lankan rivalry, many batsmen have showed their talents and have garnered a bucket-load of runs. Let’s take a look at the five highest run-scorers in India-Sri Lanka ODIs.
#5. Tillakaratne Dilshan
Over 14 years, the former Sri Lanka opener has played 70 matches, scoring 2255 runs against India, which is his highest against any nation. Dilshan has scored 11 half-centuries and 4 centuries against India. Dilshan has played several monumental knocks against India with Sri Lanka coming on top on many occasions thanks to his performances with the bat.
Dilshan’s highest score against India is 160 which he has scored twice, first at Rajkot in 2009 and then at Hobart in 2012. However, both innings came in a losing cause with Sri Lanka losing by just three runs on the first occasion and India comprehensively defeating them by 7 wickets on the second occasion.
#4. Mahela Jayawardene
One of the greatest batsmen in the history of the sport, Mahela Jayawardene has scored some fiery knocks against India, scoring 2666 runs from 87 matches at an average of 35.07 with 17 fifties and 4 hundreds.
Jayawardene’s runs against India is his most against any nation. His highest score against India is 128 at Sharjah in 2000.
One of Jayawardene’s finest innings against India has been his century in the 2011 World Cup Final in Mumbai. Interestingly, Sri Lanka went on to lose the match when Jayawardene scored a century against India in India but went on to win the match when he scored a century against India outside India.
#3. Kumar Sangakkara
Sri Lanka’s highest ODI run scorer has scored 2700 runs against India, his most against any country. The former skipper has scored these runs across 76 matches at an average of 39.70, comprising 18 fifties and 6 centuries.
Four out of the former Sri Lankan skipper’s centuries against India have come in a losing cause that include his highest score of 138 against India at Jaipur where MS Dhoni’s 183 stole the limelight from him.
However, Sangakkara has helped Sri Lanka defeat India on a number of occasions thanks to his spectacular batting efforts that include his 110 at Rajkot in 2007, his brisk 103 from 84 deliveries at the 2014 Asia Cup.
One of Kumar Sangakkara’s finest innings against India would definitely be his 43-ball 90 in the epic high-scoring thriller at Rajkot in 2009 where India edged out Sri Lanka by 3 runs after scoring 414.
#2. Sanath Jayasuriya
One of the cleanest hitters of the cricket ball and one of the most aggressive batsmen in the history of the game, Sanath Jayasuriya has scored the most number of runs by any Sri Lankan batsman in ODIs against India with 2899 runs at an average of 36.23 and at a strike rate of 96.98 with 14 half-centuries and 7 centuries.
Like his former teammates, Jayasuriya’s runs against India are his most against any nation.
Jayasuriya’s highest ODI score against India is his majestic 189 which he scored during the final of the Coca-Cola Champions Trophy at Sharjah in 2000. This remains to be the highest score by a Sri Lankan in ODIs.
In that match, India were skittled out for 54, their lowest ODI total. Besides his 189, Jayasuriya has been a nightmare to even the best of the Indian bowlers through his sensational batting performances.
#1. Sachin Tendulkar
The only Indian on this list takes the top spot, and while talking about an Indian cricketer taking top spots, the first name that comes to mind is Sachin Tendulkar.
The Master Blaster scored 3113 runs from 80 innings at an average of 43.84, striking 17 fifties and 8 hundreds which is the most number of hundreds for any player against Sri Lanka and the second most number of hundreds by any player against any nation.
Tendulkar’s 3113 runs against Sri Lanka is his highest against any nation in ODIs and it’s also the most number of runs scored by any batsman against Sri Lanka in ODIs. The Little Master has blown away even the likes of Chaminda Vaas and Muttiah Muralitharan with his sensational batting performances. His highest ODI score against Sri Lanka is 138 which he scored in 2009 at Colombo in the final of a tri-series.