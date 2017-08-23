Top 5 run-scorers in India-Sri Lanka ODIs

​

After a whitewash of Sri Lanka in the Test series, India have begun brilliantly in the ODI series as well, trouncing Sri Lanka by 9 wickets in the first ODI at Dambulla thanks to a 197-run partnership between Shikhar Dhawan and skipper Virat Kohli, which helped the visitors to chase down 217 in less than 30 overs.

Across nearly four decades, India and Sri Lanka have played 151 ODIs (including Sunday’s match) between each other with India having won 84 and Sri Lanka having won 55. Over the years in the Indo-Lankan rivalry, many batsmen have showed their talents and have garnered a bucket-load of runs. Let’s take a look at the five highest run-scorers in India-Sri Lanka ODIs.

#5. Tillakaratne Dilshan

Over 14 years, the former Sri Lanka opener has played 70 matches, scoring 2255 runs against India, which is his highest against any nation. Dilshan has scored 11 half-centuries and 4 centuries against India. Dilshan has played several monumental knocks against India with Sri Lanka coming on top on many occasions thanks to his performances with the bat.

Dilshan’s highest score against India is 160 which he has scored twice, first at Rajkot in 2009 and then at Hobart in 2012. However, both innings came in a losing cause with Sri Lanka losing by just three runs on the first occasion and India comprehensively defeating them by 7 wickets on the second occasion.

#4. Mahela Jayawardene

Jayawardene played some fiery knocks against India

One of the greatest batsmen in the history of the sport, Mahela Jayawardene has scored some fiery knocks against India, scoring 2666 runs from 87 matches at an average of 35.07 with 17 fifties and 4 hundreds.

Jayawardene’s runs against India is his most against any nation. His highest score against India is 128 at Sharjah in 2000.

One of Jayawardene’s finest innings against India has been his century in the 2011 World Cup Final in Mumbai. Interestingly, Sri Lanka went on to lose the match when Jayawardene scored a century against India in India but went on to win the match when he scored a century against India outside India.

#3. Kumar Sangakkara

Kumar Sangakkara scored nearly a fourth of his ODI hundreds against India

