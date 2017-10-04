Top 5 overseas captains with great records on Indian soil

Cricket conditions in India have tested some of the greatest international teams in history. The tracks are slower, the fans are louder and the atmosphere surrounding the sport in the country makes for a daunting visit for even the best of players and teams.
Of the many overseas captains who have toured India during their careers, only a few have managed to sustain a good track record on Indian playing surfaces.
Here we take a look at five great overseas captains who have a good record leading their teams to success against India, in India.
#1 Clive Lloyd
One of the greatest cricket captains of all time, Clive Lloyd is not just a symbol of West Indian cricket, but world cricket as a whole. Having led West Indies to both of their World Cup triumphs, in '75 and '79, Lloyd suffered a WC final defeat in '83 as captain against India.
However, the great cricketer had a superb record touring India. Referred to by many of his peers as a supreme leader, he led the Windies to series wins in all of the country's tours to India.
Two Test series wins, coupled with four ODI wins and no losses make him one of the few men in world cricket to have conquered Indian conditions on every occasion.
Lloyd also made his professional debut in India aged 22 against a strong bowling attack, featuring leading spinners from the country in Venkataraghavan and Prasanna.
Lloyd won 4 of 5 Tests and 4 ODIs during his time as captain.
#2 Hansie Cronje
Of the many captains from international cricket arena, who have toured India, only a handful of them has guided their teams to good results. Late South Africa cricketer and former captain Hansie Cronje remains one of the few men who has ousted an Indian team on Indian soil in test matches and ODIs.
Boasting a formidable squad, led by the experience Cronje, South Africa’s rise in cricket could be credited to his leadership. An ODI series win in India, in '96 as captain, established a reign that saw Cronje play 130 consecutive matches as captain.
Cronje also won a two-match test series in India in 2000, cementing his place in cricket history as a leader who guided his nation through some of the toughest pitches in India.
Cronje won 3 and lost 2 Tests as captain, winning 5 and losing 5 in the ODI format.
#3 Tony Greig
A daunting all-round cricketer during his day, the late Tony Greig stood six feet six inches tall and remains one the finest all-rounders England has ever produced.
A fine batsman and lethal fast bowler or spinner when he chooses to be, Greig made his test debut against Australia in '72 and was appointed captain in '75.
He led England in the first ever cricket WC in '75, but his finest moments as English captain were to come on Indian soil, as he oversaw a dominant English performance in every aspect of the game.
A versatile player and aggressive leader, he masterminded a swift, tactical display of sporting intelligence throughout the series, losing just one of the four games against the Indians in 1977.
Grieg won 3 of four Test matches as captain.
#4 Richie Benaud
The late great Australian cricketer and captain turned commentator Richie Benaud made his Australian debut in 1952 against the West Indies. A leg-spinner with pinch-hitting ability lower down the order, Benaud took his time to settle into the Aussie ranks.
He was appointed captain in '59 and helped Australia regain the Ashes trophy, after which he produced some brilliant bowling performances in India, guiding the Aussies to a comfortable 2-1 series win, inflicting heavy innings defeats.
Benaud toured India in '56 as well, part of the team that beat the hosts 2-0, picking up crucial wickets along the way. His near-perfect record in India will always be part of the legacy that is Richie Benaud.
Benaud won 2 of 3 matches in India as captain.
#5 Adam Gilchrist
One of the most accomplished wicketkeeper-batsmen of all time, Adam Gilchrist has won all there is to win in international cricket. Part of the great Aussie team that dominated world cricket in the early 2000s, Gilchrist was a leader in the dressing room and on the field, as he served either as captain or vice-captain during most his international career.
Gilchrist’s record in India is absolutely sublime as he has overseen some of Australia’s greatest coups in their tours to India. On numerous occasions, Gilchrist and Australia got the better of the Indian team.
Gilchrist was part of the team that won ODI series in 2001, '03, '06 and '07 on Indian soil. While in the test format, after India's heroic comeback series win in 2001, Gilchrist avenged the defeat in 2004, guiding the Aussies to victory.
A great cricketer and a solid leader, Gilchrist boasts a record few will ever have. Gilchrist won 2 of 3 test matches as captain and won 3 of 5 ODI's as captains.