Top 5 overseas captains with great records on Indian soil

Clive Lloyd (left) was one of the greatest captains of all time

Cricket conditions in India have tested some of the greatest international teams in history. The tracks are slower, the fans are louder and the atmosphere surrounding the sport in the country makes for a daunting visit for even the best of players and teams.

Of the many overseas captains who have toured India during their careers, only a few have managed to sustain a good track record on Indian playing surfaces.

Here we take a look at five great overseas captains who have a good record leading their teams to success against India, in India.

#1 Clive Lloyd

One of the greatest cricket captains of all time, Clive Lloyd is not just a symbol of West Indian cricket, but world cricket as a whole. Having led West Indies to both of their World Cup triumphs, in '75 and '79, Lloyd suffered a WC final defeat in '83 as captain against India.

However, the great cricketer had a superb record touring India. Referred to by many of his peers as a supreme leader, he led the Windies to series wins in all of the country's tours to India.

Two Test series wins, coupled with four ODI wins and no losses make him one of the few men in world cricket to have conquered Indian conditions on every occasion.

Lloyd also made his professional debut in India aged 22 against a strong bowling attack, featuring leading spinners from the country in Venkataraghavan and Prasanna.

Lloyd won 4 of 5 Tests and 4 ODIs during his time as captain.

#2 Hansie Cronje

Cronje also won a two-match test series in India, in 2000

Of the many captains from international cricket arena, who have toured India, only a handful of them has guided their teams to good results. Late South Africa cricketer and former captain Hansie Cronje remains one of the few men who has ousted an Indian team on Indian soil in test matches and ODIs.

Boasting a formidable squad, led by the experience Cronje, South Africa’s rise in cricket could be credited to his leadership. An ODI series win in India, in '96 as captain, established a reign that saw Cronje play 130 consecutive matches as captain.

Cronje also won a two-match test series in India in 2000, cementing his place in cricket history as a leader who guided his nation through some of the toughest pitches in India.

Cronje won 3 and lost 2 Tests as captain, winning 5 and losing 5 in the ODI format.

