Top 5 one-handed catches in IPL history

Since its inception in 2008, the Indian Premier League has become the richest and most popular cricket league in the world. The IPL has helped revolutionize cricket and has played a significant role in totals of 300-350 being considered quite routine in ODIs.

Over the years, there have been several brilliant catches that have been taken in the IPL by many terrific fielders, but the most remarkable ones are those who catch the eyes of cricket fans, as well as the ball.

On that note, let’s take a look at the five best one-handed catches in IPL history.

Honorable mentions: Sourav Ganguly (KKR) vs Mumbai Indians in 2010, David Hussey (CSK) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2012, David Hussey (KKR) vs Delhi Daredevils in 2010, Kieron Pollard (MI) vs Chennai Super Kings in 2013

#5 AB de Villiers vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, 2010

It was the 20th match of the 2010 IPL, between Delhi Daredevils and Royal Challengers Bangalore at Bangalore, and the Delhi Daredevils batted first and put up 183 on the board thanks to Kedar Jadhav’s 29-ball 50 and crucial contributions from AB de Villiers (45) and David Warner (33).

In reply, RCB, who were on a four-match winning streak, began well but lost a few quick wickets during the second half of their innings. During the 18th over, Praveen Kumar faced his first delivery and pulled a short one from Umesh Yadav towards the long on boundary where de Villiers ran back a few metres, took a leap and pulled off a stunning one-handed catch.

The Daredevils ended their three-match losing streak and won the match by 17 runs but de Villiers’ catch was undoubtedly the play of the match.

#4 Ricky Ponting vs Mumbai Indians, 2013

Ricky Ponting turned the clock back with this gem of a catch More

Ricky Ponting played only a few matches in IPL 2013 but he left an indelible mark by taking one of the catches of the tournament, in the 10th match, between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Daredevils at Mumbai.

Ponting scored a duck with the bat but fifties from Dinesh Karthik (86) and Rohit Sharma (74) took the home team to 209/5 from their 20 overs.

In the very first ball of the Delhi Daredevils innings, Unmukt Chand attempted to flick a Harbhajan Singh delivery to the leg side but instead, it took a leading edge and flew towards extra cover where the 38-year-old Ponting flung himself in the air (after slipping during his run) to take a brilliant one-handed catch.

