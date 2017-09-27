Top 5 one-handed catches in IPL history

Since its inception in 2008, the Indian Premier League has become the richest and most popular cricket league in the world. The IPL has helped revolutionize cricket and has played a significant role in totals of 300-350 being considered quite routine in ODIs.
Over the years, there have been several brilliant catches that have been taken in the IPL by many terrific fielders, but the most remarkable ones are those who catch the eyes of cricket fans, as well as the ball.
On that note, let’s take a look at the five best one-handed catches in IPL history.
Honorable mentions: Sourav Ganguly (KKR) vs Mumbai Indians in 2010, David Hussey (CSK) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2012, David Hussey (KKR) vs Delhi Daredevils in 2010, Kieron Pollard (MI) vs Chennai Super Kings in 2013
#5 AB de Villiers vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, 2010
It was the 20th match of the 2010 IPL, between Delhi Daredevils and Royal Challengers Bangalore at Bangalore, and the Delhi Daredevils batted first and put up 183 on the board thanks to Kedar Jadhav’s 29-ball 50 and crucial contributions from AB de Villiers (45) and David Warner (33).
In reply, RCB, who were on a four-match winning streak, began well but lost a few quick wickets during the second half of their innings. During the 18th over, Praveen Kumar faced his first delivery and pulled a short one from Umesh Yadav towards the long on boundary where de Villiers ran back a few metres, took a leap and pulled off a stunning one-handed catch.
The Daredevils ended their three-match losing streak and won the match by 17 runs but de Villiers’ catch was undoubtedly the play of the match.
#4 Ricky Ponting vs Mumbai Indians, 2013
Ricky Ponting played only a few matches in IPL 2013 but he left an indelible mark by taking one of the catches of the tournament, in the 10th match, between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Daredevils at Mumbai.
Ponting scored a duck with the bat but fifties from Dinesh Karthik (86) and Rohit Sharma (74) took the home team to 209/5 from their 20 overs.
In the very first ball of the Delhi Daredevils innings, Unmukt Chand attempted to flick a Harbhajan Singh delivery to the leg side but instead, it took a leading edge and flew towards extra cover where the 38-year-old Ponting flung himself in the air (after slipping during his run) to take a brilliant one-handed catch.
The 20-year-old former U-19 captain of India registered his second golden duck of the tournament. Mumbai Indians went on to win the match comprehensively and Ponting’s clock-turning catch is still regarded as one of the best in IPL history.
#3 Kieron Pollard vs Rajasthan Royals, 2014
The Mumbai Indians were having a disastrous IPL 2014, having won only three out of their ten matches, and needing wins in all their remaining matches to stand a chance of qualifying for the playoffs.
MI’s 11th game was against Rajasthan Royals at Ahmedabad. Fifties from Mike Hussey and Lendl Simmons and Rohit Sharma’s 19-ball 40 took Mumbai Indians to 178/3 from their 20 overs.
In reply, Rajasthan Royals lost wickets quickly, but Karun Nair tried to keep them in the game. Three early dismissals prompted RR to send in Kevon Cooper at No.5. During the 8th over, Cooper took a swing at a short Harbhajan Singh delivery in an attempt to clear long-on.
However, Kieron Pollard stretched out his right hand, catching the ball close to the boundary line. He stumbled over the boundary line and threw the ball up in the air just as he was about to touch the ropes, only to run back and dive forward to complete the catch.
Mumbai Indians eventually won the match by 25 runs and Pollard’s catch is considered to be one of the finest of the tournament.
#2 Faf du Plessis vs Mumbai Indians, 2015
It was the 12th match of IPL 2015 between two of the strongest teams in the league’s history, Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians. The Mumbai Indians got off to a terrific start with Ashish Nehra dismissing Parthiv Patel in the opening over.
Corey Anderson came in to bat at No. 3 but didn't have a long stay at the crease thanks to a piece of brilliance from Faf du Plessis.
Anderson pulled a short-of-a-length delivery from Nehra but didn’t quite middle it. The ball flew straight over Nehra’s head into no-man's land. However, du Plessis ran in from mid-off and took a one-handed blinder.
CSK went on to win the match and du Plessis’ brilliant catch was probably the best catch of the entire competition.
#1 Gurkeerat Singh Mann vs Pune Warriors India, 2013
Kings XI Punjab’s Gurkeerat Singh Mann took one of the catches of IPL history during his side's opening match of the tournament, against Pune Warriors India at Pune. The Kings XI outplayed PWI from the very beginning of the innings, leaving the hosts reeling at 53/6 from 13 overs, before this happened.
During the 14th over, Ross Taylor smashed a length ball from Praveen Kumar towards deep fine leg where Gurkeerat came out of nowhere to take a blinder. He ran towards his right, threw himself into a full-stretched dive and caught the ball before falling down, making sure it remained in his hand.
This was undoubtedly the catch of the tournament and the best one-handed catch in IPL history.