Top 5: Most runs overseas in Tests

The gulf between batting in test matches and any other form of cricket is huge. The limited overs format tends to favour the batsmen, as pitches are made in the anticipation of a high scoring games. However, test cricket is regarded as an equal contest between bat and ball.
Pitches in test cricket are very result orientated. Every team struggles away from home and the host nation makes sure the pitches are suited to their strength. For instance, sub-continent turning tracks are a nightmare for teams such as Australia, New Zealand and England. Similarly, English swinging wickets or pacy Australian wickets make life hard for visiting Asians.
Test Cricket tests one's patience, determination, will power and ability to adjust to the conditions. Successful batsmen comprise of all the above qualities. Here is a look at the most runs scored by a batsman away from home in tests.
#5: Brian Charles Lara - 5736 runs
Widely acknowledged as one of the greatest batsmen of his era and one of the finest ever to have graced the game. Lara exuded class and was able to consistently score massive scores. High bat raised, weight poised on a bent front knee, even his stance was thrilling.
Throughout his career, Lara has topped the test batting rankings on several occasions and holds several cricketing records to his name. One such is the the record for the highest individual score in first-class cricket, with 501 not out for Warwickshire against Durham at Edgbaston in 1994, which is the only quintuple hundred in first-class cricket history.
Matches: 66 | Innings: 121 | Runs: 5736 | Average: 47.80 | Hundreds: 17 | Fifties: 22
#4: Ricky Thomas Ponting - 5800 runs
One of Australia's best captains, Ricky Ponting grew into Australia's most successful run maker, and only sits below Bradman in the country's overall ratings. A specialist right- handed batsman, Ponting played all the shots with a flourish of the bat.
Famous for his cover drives and pulls, Ponting knows only to attack. Not only known for his batting, his sharp reflexes made him a spectacular slips and close catching fielder. Only batsmen who has more centuries in Tests and ODIs combined is Sachin Tendulkar.
Matches: 76 | Innings: 133 | Runs: 5800 | Average: 46.40 | Hundreds: 18 | Fifties: 24
#3: Jacques Henry Kallis - 6254 runs
Right hand batsman and right arm medium bowler, Jacques Kallis is regarded as one of the greatest all rounders to have ever played the game. Epitome of concentration, no batsman prises his wicket more highly.
Blessed with a rock solid technique, Kallis was whom South Africa depended on to grind it out. Having played 155 test matches, Kallis boats an impressive average of 55.37. As of 2013, he was the only all rounder to score more than 11000 runs and take over 250 wickets in both one day and test match cricket.
Matches: 78 | Innings: 137 | Runs: 6254 | Average: 53.91 | Hundreds: 22 | Fifties: 24
#2: Rahul Sharad Dravid - 7690 runs
The main pillar of the Indian batting line-up, Dravid was arguably the last classical test batsman to ever play the game. Known as 'The Wall', Dravid binded the batting line-up, while the flair players expressed themselves around him.
Acknowledged for his resolute defence and sheer hard work, Dravid was only the second Indian to cross 10000 runs in both tests and ODIs. For someone stereotyped as extremely one dimensional, Dravid had the ability to stroke the ball all around the park when he felt like it.
Matches: 94 | Innings: 166 | Runs: 7690 | Average: 53.03 | Hundreds: 21 | Fifties: 36
#1: Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar - 8705 runs
The most complete batsman of his time, most prolific run scorer of all time, and arguably the greatest icon the game has ever seen. Considered the 'God of Cricket', Sachin arguably has the greatest fan following all around the world.
Tendulkar had no apparent weakness in his game and scored all around the wicket, of both the front and the back foot. He dominated the best bowlers the world has seen in all conditions, and holds almost every batting record to his name.
These include most runs and hundreds in Tests and ODIs, and most international runs. He was the first and only batsman till date to touch the 15000 runs milestone in tests.
Matches: 106 | Innings: 176 | Runs: 8705 | Average: 54.74 | Hundreds: 29 | Fifties: 36