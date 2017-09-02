Top 5: Most runs overseas in Tests

​

The gulf between batting in test matches and any other form of cricket is huge. The limited overs format tends to favour the batsmen, as pitches are made in the anticipation of a high scoring games. However, test cricket is regarded as an equal contest between bat and ball.

Pitches in test cricket are very result orientated. Every team struggles away from home and the host nation makes sure the pitches are suited to their strength. For instance, sub-continent turning tracks are a nightmare for teams such as Australia, New Zealand and England. Similarly, English swinging wickets or pacy Australian wickets make life hard for visiting Asians.

Test Cricket tests one's patience, determination, will power and ability to adjust to the conditions. Successful batsmen comprise of all the above qualities. Here is a look at the most runs scored by a batsman away from home in tests.

#5: Brian Charles Lara - 5736 runs

Widely acknowledged as one of the greatest batsmen of his era and one of the finest ever to have graced the game. Lara exuded class and was able to consistently score massive scores. High bat raised, weight poised on a bent front knee, even his stance was thrilling.

Throughout his career, Lara has topped the test batting rankings on several occasions and holds several cricketing records to his name. One such is the the record for the highest individual score in first-class cricket, with 501 not out for Warwickshire against Durham at Edgbaston in 1994, which is the only quintuple hundred in first-class cricket history.

Matches: 66 | Innings: 121 | Runs: 5736 | Average: 47.80 | Hundreds: 17 | Fifties: 22

#4: Ricky Thomas Ponting - 5800 runs

