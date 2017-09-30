Top 5 lucky stadiums for the Indian cricket team

The number of cricket venues in India was quite limited when the nation first became a cricketing nation but over the years, the number of stadiums has increased considerably and the national team now plays games on a rotational basis. Needless to say, the Indian team has the best records in stadiums located in the country and foreign venues need not be considered.
However, in spite of the fact that the cricket team, now plays in such a variety of stadiums, some stadiums have proven to be happy hunting grounds. As such, they have come to be known as lucky but the factors at play might be related to the nature of the pitch, the conditions or even the crowd support. So, let's take a look at the stadiums in which India seems to do well most of the time.
#5 Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
The stadium which was established in Mumbai to replace the historic Brabourne Stadium, as the primary cricketing venue in the city, hosted its first Test match back in 1975. Although that first Test in 1975 turned out to be a loss for India to Clive Lloyd's West Indies, the stadium has been kind to the national team over the past four decades or so.
India has played 25 Test matches at Wankhede till date and won 11 of them, having lost 7 and drawn 7. In ODIs, it was the venue of India's greatest triumph in recent years; the 2011 World Cup final. In 17 ODIs that have been played there, India has won 11 and lost just 7. However, in T20Is, the ground hasn't proven to be so lucky thus far with the national team losing both games. That record might change in the years to come.
#4 Eden Gardens, Kolkata
The Eden Gardens is one of the oldest cricket stadiums in India and hosted its first Test match back in 1934, when England toured India for the first time. Over the past 80 years, India has had plenty of successes at Eden Gardens, including their greatest ever Test victory when they defeated Australia after following on back in 2001.
In 40 Test matches played at the venue, India has won 10 and lost 9 but drawn 21 and the matches-drawn figure is significant since, for a long time in the first few decades of playing cricket, the team often struggled to even draw games. In 22 ODIs, the team has won 12 and lost 8, while 2 games have been cancelled. In the shortest format of the game, India has won a T20I and lost one, while another one against South Africa was cancelled.
#3 Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi
If there is one stadium that can be termed a fortress for the Indian team in Test matches, then it is the Feroz Shah Kotla in Delhi. India last lost a Test match at the venue 20 years ago and since then they have won 10 out of 11 Tests there, stretching back to 1993.
In the 33 Tests played at the venue since 1948, India has won 13, drawn 14 and lost only 6. In ODI, New Zealand became the first side to beat India at the Kotla in 11 years when they won the game narrowly last year but otherwise, the stadium has been lucky for India. In 20 ODIs since 1982, India has won 12, lost 6 and 2 games had no result. There have been no T20 international at the Kotla so far but when it happens, India would definitely start as favourites.
#2 IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali
Mohali would have been at the top of these rankings had the stadium played host to India's games for more than 24 years, since the cricket team's record at the venue is quite incredible. India lost the very first Test they played at the venue quite heavily against West Indies back in 1994 but have not lost a single Test since then. In 13 Test played at Mohali till date, India has won 6, drawn 6 and lost just the solitary Test.
In ODIs, there have been 14 games at Mohali and India has won 9 of them, with the most famous one being the World Cup semi-final triumph against Pakistan in 2011. In T20 internationals, India enjoys a 100% record, having won two out of two against Sri Lanka and Australia respectively.
#1 MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk, Chennai
The venue of some of India's most historic victories, the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai was the host to India's first ever Test match victory in 1952, the venue of the 2nd tied Test in 1986 and the series-winning Test against Australia in the epic series in 2001. In the 32 Tests that have been played in Chennai so far, India has won 14 and lost only six, with 11 draws and 1 tied Test.
It remains one of India's luckiest grounds despite the heartbreaking 12 run loss against Pakistan in 1999. However, India hasn't lost a Test at the venue since.
In the 13 ODIs that India has played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, they have won 7 of them and lost 4, while the rest were cancelled. In the only T20 international played at Chennai, India lost to New Zealand by 1 run. Even then, it is without a doubt, one of the happiest hunting grounds for the national team.