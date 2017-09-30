Top 5 lucky stadiums for the Indian cricket team

​

The number of cricket venues in India was quite limited when the nation first became a cricketing nation but over the years, the number of stadiums has increased considerably and the national team now plays games on a rotational basis. Needless to say, the Indian team has the best records in stadiums located in the country and foreign venues need not be considered.

However, in spite of the fact that the cricket team, now plays in such a variety of stadiums, some stadiums have proven to be happy hunting grounds. As such, they have come to be known as lucky but the factors at play might be related to the nature of the pitch, the conditions or even the crowd support. So, let's take a look at the stadiums in which India seems to do well most of the time.

#5 Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

The stadium which was established in Mumbai to replace the historic Brabourne Stadium, as the primary cricketing venue in the city, hosted its first Test match back in 1975. Although that first Test in 1975 turned out to be a loss for India to Clive Lloyd's West Indies, the stadium has been kind to the national team over the past four decades or so.

India has played 25 Test matches at Wankhede till date and won 11 of them, having lost 7 and drawn 7. In ODIs, it was the venue of India's greatest triumph in recent years; the 2011 World Cup final. In 17 ODIs that have been played there, India has won 11 and lost just 7. However, in T20Is, the ground hasn't proven to be so lucky thus far with the national team losing both games. That record might change in the years to come.

#4 Eden Gardens, Kolkata

