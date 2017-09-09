Top 5 left-arm bowlers produced by India

​

As is the case with left-handed batsmen, left-arm bowlers possess a distinctive advantage in cricket. Their idiosyncratic angle can outfox even the most accomplished opponents on either side of the wicket. Be it swing or spin, those of the alternate ilk add an exquisite flavour to the game.

India has managed to produce several notable left-arm bowlers in their illustrious history. Here are five such distinguished cricketers who have rendered invaluable service to Indian cricket.

#5 Irfan Pathan

When he burst onto the scene as a curly-haired teenager, Irfan Pathan instantly evoked comparisons with big names such as Wasim Akram and Kapil Dev. Capable of swinging the ball both ways, the left-armer could also double up as a responsible lower-order batsman. Even though he eventually failed to live up to those unreasonable expectations, the Baroda-born cricketer still carved out a commendable career across all formats of the game.

Apart from picking up exactly 100 wickets in Tests at an average of 32.26, Irfan also accounted for more than 200 white-ball scalps. Some of the highlights of his career include a sensational opening over hat-trick in Karachi and a vital three-wicket spell which earned him the Player of the Match award in the 2007 World T20 final at Johannesburg.

#4 Vinoo Mankad

At a time when India was still seeking to establish its identity in world cricket, Vinoo Mankad emerged as a godsend. His game-changing spells, as well as compelling knocks, were the cornerstone of a team which was wading through the murky and turbulent waters of Test cricket.

During India's maiden Test victory in 1952, Mankad spun webs around England's seasoned batting lineup on a bone-dry surface at Chennai. The left-arm spinner also played an integral part in India's first series triumph against neighbours Pakistan in the same year. Such was his stamina and durability that he often opened the innings after bowling marathon spells under intense heat. It's a travesty that the cricket community now remembers the name 'Mankad' more for a petulant run-out rather than his all-round heroics.

#3 Ravindra Jadeja

