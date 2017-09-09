Top 5 left-arm bowlers produced by India

As is the case with left-handed batsmen, left-arm bowlers possess a distinctive advantage in cricket. Their idiosyncratic angle can outfox even the most accomplished opponents on either side of the wicket. Be it swing or spin, those of the alternate ilk add an exquisite flavour to the game.
India has managed to produce several notable left-arm bowlers in their illustrious history. Here are five such distinguished cricketers who have rendered invaluable service to Indian cricket.
#5 Irfan Pathan
When he burst onto the scene as a curly-haired teenager, Irfan Pathan instantly evoked comparisons with big names such as Wasim Akram and Kapil Dev. Capable of swinging the ball both ways, the left-armer could also double up as a responsible lower-order batsman. Even though he eventually failed to live up to those unreasonable expectations, the Baroda-born cricketer still carved out a commendable career across all formats of the game.
Apart from picking up exactly 100 wickets in Tests at an average of 32.26, Irfan also accounted for more than 200 white-ball scalps. Some of the highlights of his career include a sensational opening over hat-trick in Karachi and a vital three-wicket spell which earned him the Player of the Match award in the 2007 World T20 final at Johannesburg.
#4 Vinoo Mankad
At a time when India was still seeking to establish its identity in world cricket, Vinoo Mankad emerged as a godsend. His game-changing spells, as well as compelling knocks, were the cornerstone of a team which was wading through the murky and turbulent waters of Test cricket.
During India's maiden Test victory in 1952, Mankad spun webs around England's seasoned batting lineup on a bone-dry surface at Chennai. The left-arm spinner also played an integral part in India's first series triumph against neighbours Pakistan in the same year. Such was his stamina and durability that he often opened the innings after bowling marathon spells under intense heat. It's a travesty that the cricket community now remembers the name 'Mankad' more for a petulant run-out rather than his all-round heroics.
#3 Ravindra Jadeja
For a bowler who was initially earmarked as a limited-overs specialist, Jadeja has made giant strides to become one of India's leading Test spinners in recent times. Not the one to rely on exorbitant turn or eye-catching variations, the left-armer's biggest strength is a facet that has gotten increasingly rare since the proliferation of T20 cricket. His unyielding control and relentless accuracy make him a reliable operator on different types of pitches.
When he leapfrogged team-mate and spin partner Ravichandran Ashwin to the top of the Test rankings, Jadeja had done enough to secure 899 rating points. To put things into perspective, only 22 bowlers in the history of the game have achieved better peak ratings than the parsimonious spinner. Adding his flamboyant batting down the order and electric close-in fielding, the man from Saurashtra is an all-round package.
#2 Bishan Singh Bedi
There are some cricketers who are remembered by just numbers but there are some who manage to leave an indelible imprint on the game. Bishan Singh Bedi was one such cricketer whose languid run-up and silken action made him an unforgettable memory for those who were fortunate enough to watch him at the peak of his powers. His extravagant loop followed by tantalising dip bore as much alluring effect as a seducing Shakespearean sonnet.
With 266 wickets from 67 Tests at an average of 28.71 and economy rate of 2.14, Bedi remains the fourth most prolific left-arm spinner in the game's purest format. Despite metamorphosing into an obstinate critic during recent times, he does not hesitate to acknowledge genuinely remarkable feats on the field.
#1 Zaheer Khan
Across all three formats of the game, only three left-arm bowlers have picked up more international wickets than Zaheer Khan's tally of 610 scalps. 311 of those came in Tests wherein he is India's second most successful fast bowler of all-time.
After beginning his career as a tearaway quick, Zaheer reinvented himself during the 2006 season following a breakthrough County stint with Worcestershire. His extraordinary spell in the 2007 Trent Bridge Test marked the beginning of an extremely productive span for Indian cricket.
With an accrued knowledge of setting the batsman up and canny utilisation of reverse swing, he led his country's bowling attack in an astute manner. Zaheer was one of the prominent reasons for India's rise to the number one Test ranking as well as their euphoric World Cup triumph in 2011.