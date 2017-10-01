Top 5 game-changing run-outs of all time

Among the many modes of dismissals (excluding the rarely occurring ones like timed out, handling the ball or obstructing the field), the run-out is perhaps the most unfortunate one. Firstly, such a dismissal is not down to a batsman's core skills and in addition to that, more often than not, it can be perfectly avoidable, unless of course it in search of a desperate run.
Over the years, international cricket has seen hundreds of run-outs but some of them have proven to be famous for a variety of reasons. Those run-outs have not only proven to be match-turning but have gone on to shape the fortunes of the teams who suffered them for years to come.
Here is a look at five game-changing run-outs that will never be forgotten by cricket fans.
#5 Justin Kemp v India, ICC World T20 2007, Durban
Justin Kemp's run-out against India in the league game at Durban in the 2007 World T20 put the final nail in the coffin for South Africa in a rather forgettable game. Chasing 154 for victory, South Africa were reduced to 12-3 in the 3rd over and an innings from Kemp was their last chance of salvaging the game.
However, in the 6th over, he was done in by a genuinely brilliant piece of fielding by Rohit Sharma. Boucher had driven a delivery firmly towards cover and both batsmen had set off for the run, but Rohit gathered the ball with one hand and then hit the stumps directly at the wicket-keeper's end to send Kemp back.
With that, South Africa's prospects in the World T20 at home were over.
#4 AB de Villiers v India, Champions Trophy 2017, London
AB de Villiers is perhaps one of the most reliable runners between the wickets. He is quick and can judge a run perfectly, which makes it tough for fielders to run him out. However, in the 2017 Champions Trophy group game against India, disaster struck for South Africa after they had got off to a good start.
De Villiers walked in at 116-2 in the 25th over and the platform was there for him to take South Africa to an imposing total. In the 29th over, Faf du Plessis pushed a ball towards point and looked up. Like all good runners, de Villiers trusted his partner and set off for the run. However, Hardik Pandya swooped in quickly and sent down a fast throw to the wicket-keeper's end.
De Villiers must have realised that he was struggling to reach his ground and even though he put the dive in, he was caught short of his crease. With their best batsman gone, South Africa lost their last seven wickets for 51 runs to collapse to 191 all out and eventually lose the game by eight wickets. They were knocked out of the ICC Champions Trophy as well.
#3 Tim Bresnan v India, Champions Trophy Final 2013, Birmingham
The ICC Champions Trophy final of 2013 was reduced to a 20-over game due to rain and India ended up scoring a rather modest 129/7. England seemed to be cruising towards their 1st ever ODI trophy, and even when Morgan was dismissed, they were still comfortably placed. They needed 17 off 15 but with the fall of two more wickets, Tim Bresnan came to the crease with the equation reading 18 off 10 balls.
Bresnan, who has six first-class centuries to his name, was expected to finish the job but he got run-out in the most inexplicable way to turn the game India's way. He tried to sweep one off Ravindra Jadeja but missed and the appeal for LBW was turned down. However, Bresnan tried to steal a run amidst the chaos and was run-out comically when Rohit Sharma ran in from cover to leave him standing in the middle of the pitch.
England imploded and their wait for a first global ODI tournament trophy continues.
#2 Ricky Ponting v England, Ashes 4th Test, 2005, Nottingham
In a series that turned the Ashes rivalry on its head for years to come, Ricky Ponting's run-out in the 2nd innings of the 4th Test is perhaps one of the most significant events that went on to impact the eventual result. It was controversial as well because the run-out had been affected by substitute Gary Pratt and the Australians had previously complained about England's practice of bringing in substitutes to give their bowlers a rest.
Following on, Australia had started well and Ponting was batting brilliantly on 48, when he set off for a run after Michael Clarke had pushed the ball towards cover. Ponting, always a quick runner, ran straightaway but substitute fielder Pratt picked up the ball and threw down the stumps in one motion to run him out. Ponting was seen hurling abuses towards the English dressing room as he was walked off.
#1 Allan Donald v Australia, World Cup 1999, Leeds
This was a run-out that not only changed the game and a World Cup tournament, but the fortunes of an excellent cricket team that have not quite been able to shake off the after-effects of what happened on that summer evening at Headingley, Leeds.
In a see-sawing game that is often regarded as the best World Cup game ever played, the final equation came down to South Africa needing nine off the last over. Klusener, the eventual Man of the Tournament was on strike and Allan Donald, the last man remaining, was at the other end.
Klusener banged the first two deliveries for fours to tie the scores but that wasn't good enough since they had lost the Super Six game against Australia a few days earlier. Steve Waugh brought the field in and it seemed Donald was in a complete panic as he jumped out of the crease off the very next ball to somehow survive when the fielder failed to hit the stumps.
However, off the next ball, Donald seemed to pay no heed to Klusener and started running straight away. He was run out and South Africa ended up with nothing even though they had notched up the same total. The South Africans took 16 years to reach another World Cup semi-final.