Top 5 game-changing run-outs of all time

Among the many modes of dismissals (excluding the rarely occurring ones like timed out, handling the ball or obstructing the field), the run-out is perhaps the most unfortunate one. Firstly, such a dismissal is not down to a batsman's core skills and in addition to that, more often than not, it can be perfectly avoidable, unless of course it in search of a desperate run.

Over the years, international cricket has seen hundreds of run-outs but some of them have proven to be famous for a variety of reasons. Those run-outs have not only proven to be match-turning but have gone on to shape the fortunes of the teams who suffered them for years to come.

Here is a look at five game-changing run-outs that will never be forgotten by cricket fans.

#5 Justin Kemp v India, ICC World T20 2007, Durban

Justin Kemp's run-out against India in the league game at Durban in the 2007 World T20 put the final nail in the coffin for South Africa in a rather forgettable game. Chasing 154 for victory, South Africa were reduced to 12-3 in the 3rd over and an innings from Kemp was their last chance of salvaging the game.

However, in the 6th over, he was done in by a genuinely brilliant piece of fielding by Rohit Sharma. Boucher had driven a delivery firmly towards cover and both batsmen had set off for the run, but Rohit gathered the ball with one hand and then hit the stumps directly at the wicket-keeper's end to send Kemp back.

With that, South Africa's prospects in the World T20 at home were over.

#4 AB de Villiers v India, Champions Trophy 2017, London

AB de Villiers is perhaps one of the most reliable runners between the wickets. He is quick and can judge a run perfectly, which makes it tough for fielders to run him out. However, in the 2017 Champions Trophy group game against India, disaster struck for South Africa after they had got off to a good start.

De Villiers walked in at 116-2 in the 25th over and the platform was there for him to take South Africa to an imposing total. In the 29th over, Faf du Plessis pushed a ball towards point and looked up. Like all good runners, de Villiers trusted his partner and set off for the run. However, Hardik Pandya swooped in quickly and sent down a fast throw to the wicket-keeper's end.

De Villiers must have realised that he was struggling to reach his ground and even though he put the dive in, he was caught short of his crease. With their best batsman gone, South Africa lost their last seven wickets for 51 runs to collapse to 191 all out and eventually lose the game by eight wickets. They were knocked out of the ICC Champions Trophy as well.

