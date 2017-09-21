Top 5 fielders in the world right now

​

Following the steady rise of limited overs cricket, fielding is no longer a fringe skill for cricketers and it is highly unlikely that a cricketer who is a complete liability in the field will find many takers.

The reason for that is simple. Runs saved on the field often make a difference in tightly contested games and hence teams can't afford to leave runs on the field. Hence, the emergence of top-class fielders across cricket teams has been a natural consequence and nowadays almost all teams have a few fielders who are quite brilliant.

So let's take a look at the 5 fielders who set the benchmark as far as modern-day fielding is concerned.

5 David Warner

The Australian star's fielding is very much like his batting. Speed, strength and the eye for opportunity define him as a fielder. Warner is well and truly a fielding all-rounder, who can be equally effective at almost any position.

When he fields in the deeper positions, his ability to cover ground like a rugby player makes him one of the best boundary patrolling fielders in the world. Batsman has to place it really well if he has to get a four in his area.

In addition to that, he is a very safe catcher and although he is very athletic, he is not known for taking acrobatic catches.

Last but not the least, Warner has a very strong arm and sends in fast accurate throws from the deep that rules out the possibility of batsmen stealing runs due to poor throws. Warner's prowess as a fielder in the circle is equally effective but it is in the deeper areas where he truly comes alive.

4 Ben Stokes

Over the past few years, England's all-round powerhouse Ben Stokes has become one of the best cricketers in the world and due to his eye-catching all-round exploits, his status as one of the world's best fielders probably goes unnoticed.

One thing that needs to be remembered about Stokes is that he is an incredibly gifted athlete and he brings those raw reflexes to the table when he fields. Like the very best fielders, he has no deficiency as a fielder and can field at most positions.

An attribute that truly marks him out as a top fielder is his willingness to try the outrageous and he pulls it off quite often. Stokes' strong arm, the speed of covering ground across the field and flawless catching technique makes him one of the best fielders in the world at the moment.

3 Ravindra Jadeja

When Ravindra Jadeja first started playing cricket in Jamnagar, his coach had first honed his skills as a fielder before anything else, and that clearly shows when one watches him field.

Jadeja is one of the safest catchers in the world at the moment and over the years, he has pulled off plenty of outstanding catches at a variety of positions. In addition to that, he is one of those rare fielders who can hit the stumps and that makes him doubly dangerous for batsmen, who might try to steal a single or two.

Lastly, Jadeja's throws from the deep are almost always accurate and batsmen always think twice before taking liberties when he fields at that position. Across the three formats of the game, Jadeja has emerged as one of the best fielders in the world.

2 Kieron Pollard

West Indian all-rounder Kieron Pollard has a unique signature move that no other fielder in the world has been able to master and probably they never will.

