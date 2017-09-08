Top 5 Australian Test wins in the sub-continent

Over the years Australia have been one of the most dominant sides in Test cricket and that stretches back to 1995 when they became the world’s best team after beating the West Indies in the Caribbean. However, dominance in the sub-continent is something that has eluded them and even during their most dominant period, they often struggled to break down the opposition in spite of boasting of one of the greatest Test match squads ever.
Their recent record in the sub-continent has been particularly abysmal but over the years, Australia have had their great moments in the sub continent that have gone into Australian cricket folklore. So here are is a list of Australia’s 5 greatest wins the heat and dust of the subcontinent.
#5 Win vs Bangladesh, Chittagong, 2017
Australia’s recent record in Asia is dismal, having won only twice in 15 Tests in Asia before they went to Chittagong to face Bangladesh in the 2nd Test of the two match series. Australia had lost the first Test and their old weaknesses against spin were cruelly exposed by Bangladesh’s trio of spinners.
Needing to win the 2nd Test to square the series, Australia dismissed Bangladesh for 305 with Nathan Lyon taking 7 wickets. However, it was David Warner’s uncharacteristic rear-guard that turned the match on its head as Australia secured a 1st innings lead of 72 runs.
Lyon worked his magic once again in the 2nd innings as he picked up 6 wickets and Bangladesh crashed to 157 all out. Australia then knocked off the target of 86 in 15 odd overs to somewhat improve their horrific record in Asia.
#4 Win vs Sri Lanka, Galle, 2011
Compared to their record in India and Pakistan, Australia have a relatively better record in Sri Lanka, having won 4 Test series (including a one-off Test in 1983) in 6 visits. Among Australia's 5 Test wins in Sri Lanka, the one in 2011 at Galle must rank as their finest.
Having elected to bat first, they scored 273 thanks to Michael Hussey’s superb 95 and while it seemed an inadequate score, things unravelled quickly when Sri Lanka batted. A batting line up comprising of Dilshan, Sangakkara, Jayawardene and Samaraweera was shot out for 105 as Nathan Lyon took 5 wickets.
Set 379 to win the game, Ryan Harris came into his own in the last innings to rock Sri Lanka’s top order and end with figures of 5/63 as Australia cantered to a 125-run win. They went on to win the series.
#3 Win vs India, Bengaluru, 2004
Steve Waugh had called India the ‘final frontier’ for Australia and in 2004, they finally conquered it. The win at Bangalore though set the tone for the series. Having been reduced to 149-4 in the first innings, debutant Michael Clarke scored a majestic 151 while Adam Gilchrist clubbed a 109-ball 104 to take Australia to 474.
The Test match was only going one way after that and after India were dismissed for 246 in their reply, the result seemed a foregone conclusion.
Set 457 for an improbable victory, India folded for 239 as Australia romped to 217 run victory, that will forever be regarded as the win that finally changed their fortunes in India.
#2 Win vs Pakistan, Rawalpindi, 1998
When the Mark Taylor led Australian team went to tour Pakistan in 1998, they were looking to win their first test series in the country since 1959. The first Test at Rawalpindi, however, showed that this was a team that was of a rare vintage and scripted one of Australia’s most memorable wins in the subcontinent.
An attack of Glenn McGrath, Damien Fleming, Colin Miller and Stuart MacGill dismissed Pakistan for 269, with the leg spinner Macgill taking a five-for. Then Australia scored a mammoth 513 to bat Pakistan out of the match.
Michael Slater and Steve Waugh scored centuries while Darren Lehmann scored 98. Pakistan were then dismissed for 145 in the 3rd innings as Australia romped to an innings and 99 runs win. The next two Tests were drawn and Australia won a Test series in Pakistan for the first time in 39 years.
#1 Win vs India, Pune, 2017
This was probably Australia’s most unlikely win in recent history and shocked everyone who witnessed what went down in Pune during the first test of the 4-match series earlier this year. India had last lost a Test match at home in 2012 and Australia had won only 1 of their last 10 Tests in Asia, when the teams met at Pune.
There were dark predictions on how Australia were going to get slaughtered by India, who had already dispatched New Zealand and England in the previous two Test series. Australia scored an unremarkable 260 in their 1st innings and it was assumed India would score big to put the Test beyond them.
However, unheralded left arm orthodox spinner Steve O’Keefe had other ideas as he took 6 wickets and skittled India out for 105 to turn the match dramatically. Captain Steve Smith scored 109 in the second innings as India were given a target of 441 to win. O’Keefe took 6 wickets once again as India slumped to 107 all out and to a 333-run defeat. It was possibly the most improbable triumph in the recent history of Test cricket.