Top 5 Australian Test wins in the sub-continent

David Warner and Nathan Lyon after beating Bangladesh recently

Over the years Australia have been one of the most dominant sides in Test cricket and that stretches back to 1995 when they became the world’s best team after beating the West Indies in the Caribbean. However, dominance in the sub-continent is something that has eluded them and even during their most dominant period, they often struggled to break down the opposition in spite of boasting of one of the greatest Test match squads ever.

Their recent record in the sub-continent has been particularly abysmal but over the years, Australia have had their great moments in the sub continent that have gone into Australian cricket folklore. So here are is a list of Australia’s 5 greatest wins the heat and dust of the subcontinent.

#5 Win vs Bangladesh, Chittagong, 2017

Australia’s recent record in Asia is dismal, having won only twice in 15 Tests in Asia before they went to Chittagong to face Bangladesh in the 2nd Test of the two match series. Australia had lost the first Test and their old weaknesses against spin were cruelly exposed by Bangladesh’s trio of spinners.

Needing to win the 2nd Test to square the series, Australia dismissed Bangladesh for 305 with Nathan Lyon taking 7 wickets. However, it was David Warner’s uncharacteristic rear-guard that turned the match on its head as Australia secured a 1st innings lead of 72 runs.

Lyon worked his magic once again in the 2nd innings as he picked up 6 wickets and Bangladesh crashed to 157 all out. Australia then knocked off the target of 86 in 15 odd overs to somewhat improve their horrific record in Asia.

#4 Win vs Sri Lanka, Galle, 2011

The Australian team celebrate after beating Sri Lanka

Compared to their record in India and Pakistan, Australia have a relatively better record in Sri Lanka, having won 4 Test series (including a one-off Test in 1983) in 6 visits. Among Australia's 5 Test wins in Sri Lanka, the one in 2011 at Galle must rank as their finest.

Having elected to bat first, they scored 273 thanks to Michael Hussey’s superb 95 and while it seemed an inadequate score, things unravelled quickly when Sri Lanka batted. A batting line up comprising of Dilshan, Sangakkara, Jayawardene and Samaraweera was shot out for 105 as Nathan Lyon took 5 wickets.

Set 379 to win the game, Ryan Harris came into his own in the last innings to rock Sri Lanka’s top order and end with figures of 5/63 as Australia cantered to a 125-run win. They went on to win the series.

