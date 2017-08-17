Top 5 AB de Villiers knocks in the IPL

​

AB de Villiers - a name synonymous with 'Superman' in modern day cricket. An excellent amalgamation of elegance, ferocity and wonder, De Villiers is a player who took the entire cricket fraternity by storm from the moment he became a part of it. Moulded by time, he is one of the best batsmen witnessed by the present generation of cricket fans.

The magic he carries in himself is evident from the alteration in the atmosphere of the stadium when he comes out to bat. One of the world’s most loved cricketers, ABD is one of the most celebrated heroes in the Indian Premier League as well.

He started his voyage with the Delhi Daredevils in India’s domestic league and went on to join the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) after the first three editions. In ten years of this annual cricket festival, ABD (as he is fondly called) delivered numerous excellent performances.

A treat to our eyes, ABD’s best innings demand constant retelling and therefore here are five of his best knock in the IPL.

#5 79* vs Gujarat Lions

His 79* against Gujrat Lions may not seem that significant in terms of figures but it is, undoubtedly, one of the most fabled knocks from AB de Villiers in terms of the playing conditions.

RCB were chasing a meagre total of 159 against the Gujrat Lions when the former's top order fell like a pack of cards.

With RCB at 29/5, the Lions were sure of their victory and the crowd in the Chinnaswamy Stadium rested all of their hopes in the South African. It was ABD who had to deliver and he was not in a mood to disappoint.

His 79 in 47 balls won the match for his team with an entire over left in hand. The reaction by his teammates after RCB sealed the match explained the importance of this win. Virat Kohli and his men came running to the field as the Bangalore-based franchise made it through to the first playoff of the season.

One can watch and read about these brilliant knocks time and again. Yet, they will never fail to amaze as these are the tales of a saga that deserves to be retold.

#4 129* vs Gujarat Lions

