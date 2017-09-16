Top 10 New Zealand batsmen of all time

​

Although New Zealand’s history and achievements as a cricketing nation might be considered modest, (particularly in comparison with their illustrious neighbours), one cannot deny that the country has produced plenty of excellent batsmen over the years.

The likes of Glenn Turner and Martin Crowe were among the best batsmen of their eras, while Kane Williamson is regarded as the premier Test batsman of this era. So, let’s take a look at 10 of the best batsmen to have ever represented the country.

#10 Mark Richardson

Richardson may have played for New Zealand for only four years or so but during that period he became one of the most notoriously difficult batsmen to dislodge. What is even more remarkable is the fact that he started off as a left-arm spinner before eventually turning into a left-hand batsman who could stonewall the best attacks in the world.

Richardson was often the difference between a draw or a loss and win. He had a strike rate of only 37.66 but the average of 44.77 across 38 Tests showed that he batted time and was a throwback to an earlier age. He retired prematurely at the age of 33.

#9 John Wright

While he is perhaps more famous for having been India’s coach, it should not be forgotten that John Wright was an accomplished left-hand opening batsman for New Zealand and part of the team that were quite successful during the 1980s.

He played 82 Tests in a career spanning around 15 years and scored 5334 runs at an average of 37.82. Wright scored 12 centuries in his Test career but one of his most notable achievements was becoming the first batsman from his nation to cross the 4000-run barrier in Tests.

Wright was particularly noted for his solid defensive game but at the same time, he had the ability to play a variety of attacking shots when necessary.

#8 Nathan Astle

