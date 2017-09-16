Top 10 New Zealand batsmen of all time

Although New Zealand’s history and achievements as a cricketing nation might be considered modest, (particularly in comparison with their illustrious neighbours), one cannot deny that the country has produced plenty of excellent batsmen over the years.
The likes of Glenn Turner and Martin Crowe were among the best batsmen of their eras, while Kane Williamson is regarded as the premier Test batsman of this era. So, let’s take a look at 10 of the best batsmen to have ever represented the country.
#10 Mark Richardson
Richardson may have played for New Zealand for only four years or so but during that period he became one of the most notoriously difficult batsmen to dislodge. What is even more remarkable is the fact that he started off as a left-arm spinner before eventually turning into a left-hand batsman who could stonewall the best attacks in the world.
Richardson was often the difference between a draw or a loss and win. He had a strike rate of only 37.66 but the average of 44.77 across 38 Tests showed that he batted time and was a throwback to an earlier age. He retired prematurely at the age of 33.
#9 John Wright
While he is perhaps more famous for having been India’s coach, it should not be forgotten that John Wright was an accomplished left-hand opening batsman for New Zealand and part of the team that were quite successful during the 1980s.
He played 82 Tests in a career spanning around 15 years and scored 5334 runs at an average of 37.82. Wright scored 12 centuries in his Test career but one of his most notable achievements was becoming the first batsman from his nation to cross the 4000-run barrier in Tests.
Wright was particularly noted for his solid defensive game but at the same time, he had the ability to play a variety of attacking shots when necessary.
#8 Nathan Astle
Nathan Astle was a mainstay of the New Zealand batting line-up in both Tests and ODIs for little more than a decade, during which he played a number of memorable innings for his country.
An attacking batsman who loved to take on the opposition, he was particularly successful in the shorter format of the game, notching up 16 hundreds in 223 games. His tally of 16 ODI hundreds is the second highest among New Zealand batsmen.
In 81 Tests, he scored 4702 runs and also reached three figures on 11 occasions. His most famous innings is the 153 ball 222 he scored against England at Christchurch in 2002. It remains the fastest double hundred in Test cricket.
#7 Stephen Fleming
Considered one of New Zealand’s greatest ever captains for having turned a team of limited talents into a competitive machine, Stephen Fleming is also one of the best batsmen to have represented his country at the highest level.
Fleming was a strokemaker par excellence and in his 111 Tests for New Zealand, he scored 7172 runs at an average of just over 40. His tally of nine centuries, however, does not do justice to his talent as a batsman.
However, he holds the distinction of having been the first batsman from New Zealand to go past 7000 Test runs. In ODIs, he played 280 games for his country and scored eight centuries at a modest average of 32.40.
#6 Brendon McCullum
Only one word can be used to describe Brendon McCullum the batsman. Freak. A thorough entertainer, he is the only batsman from New Zealand to have scored a triple century. Moreover, he has a freakish strike rate of 64.60 across 101 Tests.
He set the tone for the innings more often than not with his savage hitting at the top of the order and turned New Zealand into one of the best sides in ODI and T20 cricket. McCullum might not have been everyone’s idea of a true batsman but he was effective in what he did and will go down in history as one of New Zealand’s greatest ever.
#5 Ross Taylor
Ross Taylor emerged as New Zealand’s premier batsman in 2007 just when the previous generation were reaching the twilight of their careers. Over the last decade, he has established himself as one of New Zealand’s greatest batsmen.
Taylor does not quite possess a copybook technique but his unique bottom handed style of batting has proven immensely effective across formats. He has the 2nd highest average (47.10) among all New Zealand batsmen till date and has amassed 6030 runs (16 centuries) in 81 Tests so far.
Taylor has been one of New Zealand’s mainstays in the limited overs formats as well and hopefully, his record will improve further in the last few years of his career.
#4 Bert Sutcliffe
Bert Sutcliffe was New Zealand’s first great batsman and although he played only 42 Test matches in a career spanning around 18 years, his class as a batsman was never in any doubt.
Sutcliffe was a graceful top-order batsman who could bat for long periods. His greatest series was perhaps the 1949 tour of England in which he averaged 60.42 and was named one of the cricketers of the year by Wisden. He averaged 40.10 overall and his career highest score of 230 not out came against India in Delhi during the 1955-56 tour.
#3 Glenn Turner
Opener Glenn Turner was New Zealand’s first superstar batsman and during his international career that lasted around 14 years, he proved to be one of the world’s premier opening batsmen.
Turner had a rock-solid technique and a passion for-run scoring that bordered on obsessive. A solid defensive technique coupled with a determined game made him a hard batsman to dislodge. He played 41 Tests in which he scored 7 centuries and clocked an average of 44.64.
Turner is also famous for having scored 171 not out against East Africa in the inaugural World Cup. It was an unheard of ODI score at the time.
#2 Martin Crowe
Solid technique, scintillating stroke play and intelligence were some of the attributes that made Martin Crowe not only one of New Zealand’s greatest ever batsmen but also among the finest batsmen globally. Crowe was the best batsman in the world in the 1980s and although his career only lasted 77 Tests, he scored 5444 runs at an average of 45.36.
In addition to that, he scored 17 Test centuries, the highest by a Kiwis until Kane Williamson equalled it. Like any of the great batsmen to have ever played the game, Crowe seemed to have a lot of time to play his strokes.
#1 Kane Williamson
Kane Williamson is still only 27 years old but has already played 61 Tests along with 114 ODIs and 39 T20s. There is absolutely no doubt that he is already the greatest batsman in New Zealand’s cricketing history.
He debuted at the age of 20 during a tough away tour to India but did not look out of place even once. He has the technique to play on any pitch, against any bowling attack and in addition to that, like any good batsman, he can attack the best bowlers in the world.
He has already crossed the 5000-run mark in Tests and has scored 17 centuries, at an average of 51.16. Williamson is now in the race to become the best batsman in the world and it is safe to say that his status as New Zealand’s best ever is safe.