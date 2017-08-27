Top 10 spinners of all time

​

Daniel Vettori More

​

Spin bowling is an art that makes cricket more beautiful. The sight of ball drifting in the air, pitching and then changing direction is like poetry in motion.

Over the years, several spinners mastered this tough art and entertained the world with their craftsmanship. Let us pay tribute to these geniuses who literally made the batsmen dance to their tunes.

Here is a comprehensive list of the top ten spinners in world cricket.

#10 Daniel Vettori

A highly underrated spinner in the modern era, Daniel Vettori was arguably the best spinner New Zealand have ever had. The left-arm spinner had certain limitations and was never a prolific wicket-taker but was sensational in the role he played for his team.

He kept one end quiet with his spin bowling and maintained pressure. Scoring against him was tough as he was always accurate and innovative and his ODI economy rate of 4.12 justifies this claim.

For the most part of his career, he played on surfaces that had little help for the spinners and hence Vettori developed other weapons to keep himself in the contention. He was highly intelligent and played international cricket for 18 years.

He was the youngest player to represent New Zealand and he ended with 362 Test wickets and 305 ODI wickets.

​

#9 Jim Laker

Jim Laker More

​

Jim Laker featured in 43 Tests and has 193 wickets to his name. At his prime, he was an efficient and crafty spinner who could keep the batsman guessing with his smart bowling.

But Laker is best remembered for his bowling performance in the Old Trafford Test in 1956 against Australia. In the game, the spinner took nine wickets in the first innings and then bettered himself by claiming all ten wickets in the second innings.

His figures of 19 for 90 runs remain the best bowling figures in Test cricket and this record can last for a long time.

His off-spin contained plenty of venom and his variations made things even more difficult for the batsmen. Laker's first-class record is also impressive. In 450 games, he picked 1944 wickets.

​

#8 Rangana Herath

Rangana Herath More

Read More