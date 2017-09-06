Top 10 knocks by Gautam Gambhir

​

Gautam Gambhir may be out of the Indian team for good but we cannot deny the fact that he was one of India’s finest and most versatile cricketers.

In a career spanning nearly a decade, Gauti has amassed 4154 Test runs at an average of 41.95 with 22 fifties and 9 hundreds, and 5238 ODI runs at an average of 39.68 with 34 fifties and 11 hundreds, the second most number of centuries by an Indian batsman who has played less than 150 ODIs.

Over the course of his career, the Delhi player produced many crucial, match-winning knocks for India and here is the list of his 10 best knocks for the nation.

It was the first Test of Sri Lanka’s tour of India in 2009. The venue was Ahmedabad and India batted first after skipper MS Dhoni won the toss. The hosts lost openers Gautam Gambhir and Virender Sehwag early and their dismissals were followed by the wickets of two other crucial players in Sachin Tendulkar and VVS Laxman.

India were tottering at 32/4 before Rahul Dravid, Yuvraj Singh, and Dhoni rescued the innings through their brilliant knocks. Dravid and Dhoni scored 177 and 110 respectively while Yuvi scored 68 as India reached a total of 426 in their first innings.

In reply, Mahela Jayawardene’s monumental 275 assisted by Prasanna Jayawardene’s 154 and Tillakaratne Dilshan’s 112 powered Sri Lanka to 760/7, their second highest Test total and currently the 6th highest total in Test cricket.

In the second innings, Gambhir and Sehwag gave India a fine start by adding 81 for the first wicket before the latter was dismissed shortly after reaching his half-century. Rahul Dravid added 38 but was sent back to the pavilion by Chanaka Welegedara. Gambhir reached his fifty and along with Amit Mishra, batted out the remainder of day 4, helping India to 190/2 but still trailing by 144 runs.

On the final day, Mishra was dismissed early on but Gambhir continued on his way to a century. He eventually scored 114, hitting 13 fours before being dismissed by Rangana Herath. However, he had put India in a position to draw the match by then. Tendulkar’s 100 and Laxman’s 51 took India to 412/4 resulting in the match being drawn.

After being whitewashed by Australia 4-0 in the Test series, India lost the opening match of the Commonwealth Bank tri-series against Australia at Melbourne before beating Sri Lanka at Perth in their second game. In their third match of the series, India were once again up against Australia, this time at Adelaide.

India took the wickets of David Warner and Ricky Ponting early but fifties from David Hussey (72) and debutant Peter Forrest (66), assisted by crucial contributions from captain Michael Clarke (38) and Dan Christian (39) took Australia to a total of 269/8.

In reply, Gautam Gambhir and Virender Sehwag gave India a steady start before the latter was dismissed for 20 by Clint McKay. However, Gambhir batted on. He showed calculated aggression and made sure that India’s run-rate was close to the required run-rate.

Gambhir scored 92 before being dismissed by McKay. This was his highest score against Australia since his 113 at Sydney in 2008. It was also his highest score at Adelaide. India eventually won the match by four wickets and Gambhir was adjudged the Man of the Match. This was India’s first win against Australia at Adelaide.

#8 137 vs New Zealand at Napier, 2009

The southpaw produced a temperamental knock against the Kiwis at Napier More

After defeating the Kiwis in an ODI series on their home turf for the first time ever, India won the opening Test of the three-match series, at Hamilton. They then moved on to play the second Test at Napier. The hosts batted first and lost their first three batsmen within the first 11 overs. However, Jesse Ryder’s majestic 201, helped by centuries from Ross Taylor (151) and Brendon McCullum (115) and fifties from James Franklin (52) and skipper Daniel Vettori (55) powered the Black Caps to 619/9 in their first innings.

In reply, India could only score 305 with Rahul Dravid and VVS Laxman scoring 83 and 76 respectively. India trailed by 314 runs and Kiwi skipper Daniel Vettori enforced the follow-on. In the second innings, Sehwag hit a few early boundaries but was dismissed by Jeetan Patel for 22. At this stage, Gambhir took center-stage and batted very patiently, keeping India’s scoreboard ticking.

The southpaw built three crucial partnerships with Dravid, Tendulkar, and Laxman to rescue India. He batted for nearly two days, scoring 137 from 436 deliveries. Laxman and Yuvraj Singh later helped India to 476/4 and the match was drawn resulting in India maintaining their 1-0 lead. This innings remains one of Gauti’s finest.

#7 167 against New Zealand at Wellington, 2009

Gambhir scored a valuable 167 against the Kiwis More

After drawing the second Test at Napier, India faced the Kiwis in the final Test of the series at Wellington. India were sent in to bat by New Zealand skipper Daniel Vettori and managed 379 thanks to fifties from Sachin Tendulkar (62), Harbhajan Singh (60), and skipper MS Dhoni (52).

In reply, the hosts were bundled out for 197 with Zaheer Khan picking up five wickets and Harbhajan Singh scalping three. In the second innings, India lost Virender Sehwag early but Gautam Gambhir and Rahul Dravid added 170 for the second wicket to put the visitors in a good position.

Gambhir continued his good form in the series as he destroyed the Kiwi bowlers and scored his second century of the series. The left-handed batsman went on to score 167 from 257 deliveries as India declared their innings at 434/7, setting the hosts a target of 507.

The Indian bowlers, especially Harbhajan Singh, wreaked havoc in the second innings but Ross Taylor’s 107 assisted by 49 from Martin Guptill and James Franklin plus some sensible batting from Daniel Vettori and Iain O’Brien helped New Zealand draw the game with only two wickets remaining.

India won the series 1-0, their first in New Zealand since 1968 and Gambhir was adjudged the Man of the Match for his superb knock in the second innings. The southpaw eventually ended the series as the highest run-scorer.

#6 138 vs New Zealand at Jaipur, 2010

Gambhir's 116-ball knock of 138 helped India comprehensively defeat New Zealand More

After beating New Zealand 1-0 in the 3-match Test series, the Men in Blue began the ODI series on a winning note thanks to a wonderful century from Virat Kohli. The second ODI was held at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur and India elected to field first.

Fifties from Scott Styris and Martin Guptill took New Zealand to 258/8 in their 50 overs. India got off to a good start thanks to openers Gautam Gambhir (who was appointed the captain for the entire series) and Murali Vijay. The duo added 87 for the first wicket before Vijay was bowled by Daniel Vettori for 33.

Virat Kohli came in to join Gambhir at the crease and the two comfortably took the match away from New Zealand through their partnership of 116. While Kohli batted steadily, Gambhir’s sublime timing and footwork made his innings look aggressive. The southpaw dealt in boundaries as India inched closer to victory.

Gambhir brought his century off 89 balls with a brilliant boundary over midwicket. Kohli was dismissed for 64 but Gambhir continued to dominate the Kiwi bowling and India won the match by eight wickets with their skipper ending his innings at 138 from 116 balls. The southpaw was declared the Man of the Match and would later be adjudged the Man of the Series as India whitewashed New Zealand 5-0.

#5 150 vs Sri Lanka at Colombo, 2009

Gambhir's 150 was the highest score by a batsman at the Premadasa Stadium for a good four years More

India’s tour of Sri Lanka in early 2009 was going pretty well for them as they clinched the 5-match by winning the first three games. The venue for the fourth ODI was the same as that of the previous two ODIs - the R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.

India won the toss and elected to bat first. The visitors were dealt an early blow as they lost Virender Sehwag for just 5. However, that early setback did not prevent Gambhir from holding back. The southpaw dominated the Sri Lankan bowling and played some brilliant shots with sublime timing and footwork.

Gambhir was given brilliant assistance by MS Dhoni and the duo added 188 for the 2nd wicket before MSD was dismissed by Sanath Jayasuriya. Following Dhoni’s dismissal, India lost Yuvraj Singh and Irfan Pathan soon but Gauti continued to dazzle and reached his century with a brilliant lofted shot over extra cover.

Gambhir reached 150, helping India cross the 300 mark. He was eventually dismissed by Muttiah Muralitharan, who with 503 ODI wickets, surpassed Wasim Akram as the leading wicket-taker in ODIs.

India ended their innings on 332/5 and in reply, the hosts could only score 265. Gambhir was adjudged the Man of the Match for his solid effort.

#4 75 vs Pakistan at Johannesburg, 2007

Gambhir's knock helped India reach a challenging total at the 2007 World T20 final More

One of Gambhir’s most important knocks for Team India came during the final of the inaugural World T20 in South Africa in 2007. Gambhir was in terrific form throughout the tournament and was India’s highest run-getter heading into the final.

In the final, India were up against none other than their rivals Pakistan. The venue was Johannesburg, the same ground India had lost the World Cup final to Australia four years previously. India won the toss and MS Dhoni decided to bat first.

Gambhir was the only one who stepped up to the occasion as the likes of Yusuf Pathan, MS Dhoni, and Yuvraj Singh disappointed with the bat. Gauti batted superbly and kept the Indian scoreboard ticking. He managed his highest score of the tournament - 75 from 54 balls - before being dismissed by Umar Gul. India ended their innings at 157/5 thanks to Rohit Sharma’s 16-ball cameo of 30.

In reply, Pakistan struggled to 77/6 before Misbah-ul-Haq brought them back into the game. However, he played a risky scoop in the final over which was caught by Sreesanth and India won by five runs. Despite Gambhir’s 75, the Man of the Match award was given to Irfan Pathan who bowled a brilliant spell of 3/16. Nevertheless, Gambhir’s performance in the final will never be forgotten.

#3 150 vs Sri Lanka at Eden Gardens, 2009

Gambhir's 150 helped India seal the series against Sri Lanka More

India led 2-1 in their 5-match ODI series against Sri Lanka in late 2009 and the fourth match was held at Eden Gardens, the first match at the ground since India’s Test against Pakistan in 2007. Coincidentally, the last ODI at the ground was also an Indo-Lankan clash.

Sri Lankan captain Kumar Sangakkara won the toss and decided to bat first. Upul Tharanga’s brilliant 118 assisted by Sanga’s 60 and cameos from Thisara Perera and Thilina Kandamby took the visitors to 315/6 from their 50 overs.

In reply, India got off to a disastrous start as they lost openers Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar within the first four overs.

At this stage, Gautam Gambhir and Virat Kohli brought the hosts back into the game through their brilliant and steady batting. Gambhir was on fire during the run-chase, battering the Lankan bowlers to all parts of the ground. The duo added 224 for the 3rd wicket which remains India’s 2nd highest 3rd-wicket partnership in ODIs. Kohli reached his maiden ODI ton before being dismissed for 107.

Following Kohli’s departure, Gambhir began to accelerate and reached his second score of 150 in ODIs. India won the match with nine balls to spare but Gambhir was not done pleasing the crowd. Following the match, he was adjudged the Man of the Match but gave the award to Kohli as a congratulatory gesture for scoring his maiden ODI ton.

#2 206 vs Australia at Delhi, 2008

Gambhir's massive double century against Australia at Delhi is his finest Test knock More

It would be strange had any of Gautam Gambhir’s finest cricketing knocks not come at his home ground - Feroz Shah Kotla. This innings is undoubtedly one of the finest ever seen at the ground and one of the best Test innings of that year.

India were leading 1-0 in the 2008 Border-Gavaskar Trophy after two Tests, winning the second Test at Mohali. In the third Test at Delhi, India batted first and got off to a poor start as they lost Virender Sehwag and Rahul Dravid early.

However, Gautam Gambhir brought the Indian innings back on track through his terrific batting as he completely outplayed the Aussie bowling en route to his maiden Test double-century. The southpaw stitched together two brilliant partnerships of 130 and 278 with Sachin Tendulkar and VVS Laxman respectively before being dismissed for 206.

India declared their innings at 613/7 after batting for nearly two days. Australia had a similarly long first innings, ensuring the match was drawn. Gambhir was suspended for the final Test for elbowing Shane Watson. Despite this, he ended the series as the highest run-scorer.

#1 97 vs Sri Lanka at Mumbai, 2011

Gambhir's 97 is one of the biggest reasons why India won the 2011 World Cup More

You may have guessed by now which innings takes the top spot. Gambhir’s most valuable innings for India came at the biggest stage of ‘em all - the World Cup final in 2011 at the Wankhede Stadium. Sri Lanka batted first and after a shaky start, put up 274/6 on the board thanks to Mahela Jayawardene’s century.

In reply, India got off to their typical World Cup final start, losing an opener early. This time, it was Virender Sehwag off only the second ball of the innings. Soon, Sachin Tendulkar was sent back and India were reeling at 31/2.

Gambhir rescued the Indian innings, hitting some beautiful boundaries and not shying away from taking quick singles and twos. He formed a partnership of 83 with Virat Kohli and after the latter’s dismissal, stitched another partnership, this time with skipper MS Dhoni.

Gambhir reached 97 before being bowled by Thisara Perera whilst attempting to hit through the off-side. However, he had put India in a commanding position by then and they eventually won the match courtesy of MS Dhoni’s memorable six in the penultimate over.

Dhoni’s 91 earned him the Man of the Match award but Gambhir’s 97 set the tone for the Indian team after they had lost two early wickets.

