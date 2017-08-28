Top 10: Fastest bowlers to 400 test wickets

​

Test cricket is a format that demands Herculean amounts of patience, given the magnitude of concentration that goes into playing the game. Given that there are no maximum overs to be played by each team, more emphasis goes to shed light on the fitness of the bowlers, who need to run in with each ball and give their best to get the better of the batsmen.

Over time, the fourth day and fifth-day pitches have gone on to suit the spinners' style of play, aiding them by providing more turn off the rough, in addition to keeping low at times that has enhanced the probability of picking wickets. The pacers have made use of the swinging ball early on each day and the weather conditions to pick wickets.

In light of some achievements, we try to look at the top ten bowlers who have reached the 400-wicket milestone the quickest in their careers.

The all-rounder was touted as one of South Africa's greatest cricketers and for no small reason. Pollock often opened the bowling and his sinew lied in his ability to swing the ball both ways and and maintain an immaculate line and length.

The first South African bowler to take 400 wickets in test match cricket, Pollock was handed over the captaincy role in 2000 until he opted out of it after a couple of disastrous matches. However, his talent ensured that he always played the role of the front-line bowler in the squad following Alan Donald's retirement.

The pacer hung up his boots in 2007 as one of South Africa's best bowlers to have played the game and in 108 tests, he had managed to pick 421 wickets at a marvellous average of 23.11.

One of the most feared bowlers during his time, the West Indian giant's ability to extract bounce off the pitch coupled with extreme pace instigated fear amongst many great batsmen who faced him.

Sir Ambrose will be forever remembered for two of his unbelievable spells, one against England (6-24) at home and his decimation of Australia (7-1) which won the series for West Indies in Australia.

Ambrose was at his destructive best especially against Australia, making optimum use of the pace and bounce he procured off the pitch that led to the downfall of the hosts that season.

In 98 test matches, the towering West Indian picked 405 wickets at a commendable average of 20.99.

#8 Harbhajan Singh - 96 matches

Harbhajan celebrates after picking a wicket

One of India's best off-spinners, Harbhajan enjoyed a rather successful career and blossomed into a go to man for the captains he played under. The turbanator's special skill coupled with his understanding of the game made him an important asset to the Indian team.

Harbhajan enjoyed a unique partnership with fellow spinner Anil Kumble and the duo caused many problems for the opposition batsmen. With a clever doosra and a deceptive arm ball in his kitty, he managed to cause nightmares for the Australians in March 2001, the same series in which he emerged as the first Indian to take a hat-trick in test matches.

The off-spinner has picked 417 wickets from 103 matches but has remained out of international cricket for a long time.

#7 Wasim Akram - 96 matches

Brit Uni v PakistanX

Fast, pacy and a yorker specialist, Wasim Akram was hailed as one of Pakistan's top left arm pacers right throughout his career. The Pakistan pacer single-handedly tormented many batsmen with his raw pace in addition to his ability to produce the swinging yorkers.

Apart from the swinging thunderbolts, Akram also enjoyed bowling a deceptive slower ball that left opposition batsmen looking like fools. The 'Sultan of Swing' formed an integral part of Pakistan's pace attack ever since his debut and his association with Waqar Younis and the duo's combination took Pakistan cricket to greater heights.

The first bowler to reach 500 ODI wickets, Wasim Akram was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2009 for his exemplary performances. The ex-Pakistan skipper slotted into the coach's role for the Kolkata Knight Riders and has also assumed roles in the media since his retirement.

#6 Shane Warne - 92 matches

Shane Warne

If there was ever a wrist spinner who was to feature in a fan's fantasy team, it has to be Shane Warne. The leggie from Australia was a complete package and often relied on movement in the air and purchase off the wicket for a majority of his wickets.

The first cricketer to reach 700 test wickets, Shane Warne's consistency earned him a constant spot in the Australian test and ODI side. Such was the importance of Warne to that side that he closed the door on any other leg spinner's entrance into the squad.

In his glorious career, Warne picked 708 wickets from just 145 games and averaged just above 25. Given his expertise in leg-spin, it's safe to say that he was quite the Bradman of wrist spin!

#5 Glenn McGrath - 87 matches

Glenn McGrath

Probably the greatest exponent of swing bowling, Glenn McGrath's flawless line and lengths coupled with pace meant he was one of the hottest pace bowling assets in the world. His economical bowling aided by consistent wicket-taking abilities right through his career saw Australian cricket's quality steadily rise with time.

The first Australian bowler to play 100 tests, McGrath relied on his height to extract bounce from the pitch and torment the batsmen. His nagging line and length brought with it rich rewards and the pacer was instrumental in getting Australia early breakthroughs.

In 124 matches, 'Pigeon', as he was fondly picked up 563 wickets at an average of 21.64. The lanky Australian was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2013 on the back of a splendid career.

#4 Anil Kumble - 85 matches

Anil Kumble

'Jumbo', as he was fondly called by his team-mates, developed as one of India's premier spinners with his clever mixture of variations. The leg-spinner's height often came to the fore as he managed to acquire considerable bounce at a lively pace off the surface that planted a seed of doubt in the minds of the batsmen who faced him during his career.

In 1999, Kumble etched his name in the record books as only the second bowler to pick 10 wickets in a test inning, a feat which he managed to achieve against arch-rivals Pakistan in 1999 at home. As his career saw a steady rise, he was given the captain's role in 2007 and won his first series as captain against Pakistan at home.

In 2008, he became the first Indian bowler to reach the milestone of 600 test wickets and when he retired in 2008, he had 619 test wickets to his credit from 132 matches and the leggie continues to hold the record for the most wickets by an Indian bowler in tests.

#3 Dale Steyn - 80 matches

Dale Steyn

Raw pace, swinging deliveries and fire in his eyes; three traits that made Dale Steyn one of South Africa's and the world's best fast bowlers at his peak. Not only did he deliver the ball at searing pace, Steyn's fast run-up and smooth action made sure he instigated fear in the batsmen. What's more, his chainsaw celebration right after he picked every wicket made him a very lovable cricketer.

After a string of consistent performances, Steyn came up with his best performance in 2008, when he became the fastest South African bowler to 100 test wickets and in the same year earned the ICC Player of the Year award. Following that performance, Steyn enjoyed success in foreign tours and a good IPL but a slew of injuries after 2013 meant he was sidelined very often and he lost his spot in the squad.

From 85 tests, the speedster has 417 wickets at a reasonable average of 22.30.

#2 Richard Hadlee - 80 matches

Richard Hadlee appeals for a leg before wicket

If consistency was to be attributed to any cricketer, no one would be fitter than Sir Richard Hadlee. The New-Zealand all-rounder was the first bowler in the world to reach 400 test wickets, a feat that placed him very high among the ranks.

After a successful county stint, Sir Hadlee was drafted into the national squad and steadily rose up the ladder as he picked wickets with aplomb. Soon enough, his pace attributed to his short run-up and side arm action sent chills down the spine of many world class batsmen.

In 86 matches, the pacer picked 431 wickets at an average of 22.29 and an astonishing average of 2.63. For his splendid achievements, Sir Hadlee was the chairman of selectors for a period of time before he was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2009.

#1 Muttiah Muralitharan - 72 matches

Muttiah bowling for MCC v Rest of the World

A wizard when it comes to the art of spin bowling, Sri Lankan off-spinner Muttiah Muralitharan holds the record for the most number of wickets in test cricket with 819 scalps from 133 matches.

Murali's skill set included a variety of tricks with the traditional off-spinning delivery enough to spit serious venom on its own. The wily spinner often depended on an impeccable doosra and an arm ball that he used to good effect.

Not only has the legendary spinner represented Srilanka, he has plied his trade with tremendous success all across the world and in many T20 leagues. Not only does he hold the record for most number of wickets in tests, he is also the fastest bowler to 400 wickets in test matches.

