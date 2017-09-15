Top 10 fast-bowlers in ODI cricket at the moment

​

Mortaza is Bangladesh's wrecker-in-chief More

It is often said that batsmen set up the game and bowlers finish things off. One of the finest sights in cricket is seeing a fast bowler bowl a match-winning or a match-defining spell.

A batsman nicking a wonderful out-swinger, a nip-backer (in-swinger) going through the gate and hitting the stumps, the batsman hopping and jumping to avoid nasty bouncers are some of the best sights for a fast bowler.

Cricket is a game considered to be dominated by batsmen. However, there have been instances where the bowlers have come up trumps. Over the years, the art of fast bowling has evolved in many ways. With this evolution has come different styles and techniques to counter batsmen's plans. Accuracy, speed and variations have become important and fast bowlers have adapted well.

Fast bowlers have often proven to be match-winners and on that note, here are the 10 best fast bowlers in the world in ODIs at the moment.

#10 Mashrafe Mortaza

Popularly known as the ‘Narail Express’, Mashrafe Mortaza was the first real quick bowler from Bangladesh. He can generate disconcerting bounce with his strong and quick-arm action.

Mortaza’s career has been plagued by injuries, resulting in his premature retirement from Test cricket. But his performances in one-day cricket have been very good.

Using the new ball well and exhibiting control during the powerplay and death overs has been a big feature of his bowling. Since the start of 2015, he has taken the most wickets for Bangladesh in ODIs. He has scalped 49 wickets in 35 matches at a very good economy rate of 4.9.

He is one of the major reasons for Bangladesh’s rise in international cricket. As the captain, as a bowler and as a senior player, he has marshalled his troops very well.

​

#9 Tim Southee

Tim Southee is one of the best exponents of swing More

When we talk about swing, Tim Southee is one of the best exponents of it. He forms one of the world’s best new ball partnerships, with Trent Boult. Southee’s strength lies in his seam-position and the swing he generates even on dead tracks.

When conditions are favourable, Southee has the ability to run through a side, something that was evident in the World Cup game against England in 2015 when he took 7/33 to bundle them out for 123. He took 15 wickets in that World Cup, helping New Zealand reach the final and has continued his form in the following years, picking up more than 50 wickets in the last three years.

Read More