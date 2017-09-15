Top 10 Australian bowlers of all time

Unarguably the best side since the turn of the century, Australia dominated the world riding on the sterling performances delivered by their bowlers. The bowling pairs of Lillee-Thomson and McGrath-Warne pulverized batsmen from all nations and allowed Australia to stamp their supremacy.

Over the years, the nation has produced several incredible bowlers who have left their mark with their sensational bowling. But who among them are Australia's best bowlers?

Here, we look at the top ten bowlers produced by Australia.

#10. Nathan Lyon

Lyon's journey has been anything but a cakewalk More

Australia's most successful spin bowler after Shane Warne, Nathan Lyon has gone through a massive transformation in the last few years. From being an Adelaide Oval groundstaff in 2010, he has become an essential member of Australia's Test team in 2017.

However, the journey has been anything but a cakewalk.

In 2011, Lyon broke into the national team as a spinner who could bowl few overs to boost the over rate and allow the pacers to rest before the new ball is available. But, the 29-year-old improved significantly and became a force to reckon with.

His recent heroics in the Asian conditions has made him one of Australia's best spinners ever and with a tally of 269 wickets in 69 Tests at an average of 31.83, the off-spinner has inked his name in the history books.

​

​

#9. Jason Gillespie

Gillespie featured in only 71 Tests and 97 ODIs More

​

With his towering presence and ability to pitch the ball in the right areas, Jason Gillespie combined with Glen McGrath to create one of Australia's best bowling pairs ever.

Gillespie was constantly in and out of Austalia's team because of the frequent injuries he picked, but even then. he emerged as one of the finest bowlers produced by Australia. He was the one who excelled in performing the 'dirty job' of bowling long spells in tough conditions to keep the batsmen quiet.

Gillespie featured in only 71 Tests and 97 ODIs but has under his belt more than 400 international wickets.

​

#8. Craig McDermott

A highly under-rated bowler, he finished his career with 291 Test wickets and 203 ODI wickets More

Read More