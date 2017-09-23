Toby Roland-Jones sidelined from England's Ashes squad

London [England], Sept. 23 (ANI): Toby Roland-Jones will be missing from England's Ashes squad after a scan has revealed that the Middlesex seamer has sustained a stress fracture in his lower back.

The injury to the 29-year-old's L5 vertebra means he will take no further part in the domestic season for his county Middlesex.

Roland-Jones impressed on his breakthrough into the England Test team this summer, taking 17 wickets in four matches against South Africa and West Indies.

The first Test at the Gabba starting on November 23 sits nine weeks into a recovery time of between six and 12, meaning Roland-Jones will surely be targeting a return for the back end of the series at best, reports the Guardian.

It is highly probable that in Roland-Jones's absence, Steven Finn and Jake Ball will find a place in the squad behind the first-choice seamers Jimmy Anderson, Stuart Broad and Chris Woakes.

The England selectors will announce the squad for the Ashes tour to Australia at the Oval next Wednesday. (ANI)