TNCA demands advance funding to conduct Australia practice match

The Australian team will land in Chennai ten days before the Chepauk game

What's the story?

The Tamil Nadu Cricket Association recently sent an email request to the BCCI to receive funds in advance for hosting the Australian cricket team in Chennai next month. Steve Smith and Co will arrive in Chennai earlier than scheduled, and will also play a practice match before the ODI series begins.

"Yes, we have written an email to the BCCI to release funds early. Usually, a host association takes care of the teams for about two-three days ahead of a match. However, the Aussies will be here by September 8 as they want to prepare for the series. We are asking only for the extra days than the usual," a top TNCA official said to the Times of India.

"We need to provide adequate security for the entire duration. They also play a practice match on September 12. Transportation for practice match and practice sessions on all days need to be arranged. It's difficult to do it with Rs 1 lakh (funds conferred by the BCCI to the TNCA)," he added.

In case you didn't know...

India is set to host the Australian cricket team for a five-match ODI series and three T20I games. The official tour will commence on 17th September at Chepauk, where the first ODI will be held.

The Australian team is already in Asia playing a Bangladesh tour. Smith's men are currently playing the first Test against Mushfiqur Rahim's team.

The details

Since the Australian squad will stay in Chennai for more than 10 days, the TNCA is concerned about the amount of expenditure it will incur for their extended hospitality.

The TNCA official urged that although there are pending dues from BCCI's corner, the email did not threaten the board. He added that it focuses on the explanation of their difficulty as the host organisation.

He concluded stating that the TNCA will also accept BCCI's direct intervention in dealing with the added expenses.

What's next?

The team to play the practice match against Australia will soon be declared by the BCCI. The venue for the game and other similar details will also be released shortly.

It is scheduled to be conducted on September 12.

Author's take

Considering the TNCA is such a huge component of cricket development in India, it is imperative that the BCCI immediately directs its attention to the problem.

Hosting international cricketers is a strenuous responsibility for every state association and as the top cricketing body of India, BCCI needs to do everything in its power to make it easy on them.

