Tite makes changes for Brazil's final World Cup qualifiers

Soccer Football - 2018 World Cup Qualifications - South America - Brazil Training - Barranquilla, Colombia - September 4, 2017 Brazil's head coach, Tite, gestures during a training session ahead of their match against Colombia. REUTERS/Henry Romero

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazil coach Tite named uncapped Gremio midfielder Arthur on Friday in his squad for the final two World Cup qualifiers against Bolivia and Chile next month.

Flamengo midfielder Diego earned a surprise recall as did 32-year old Diego Tardelli, who plays up front for Chinese club Shandong Luneng.

"He (Arthur) is just a lad playing naturally and he has a very high level of concentration," Tite said of the little-known 21-year old.

"I can't close the doors for someone playing in an important area of the field even if he is young. He has an exciting future."

Tite also recalled Shakhtar midfielder Fred and Manchester City right back Danilo, who has played 15 times for Brazil but never in a competitive match.

The four join 20 others in the squad to face Bolivia in La Paz on Oct. 5 and Chile five days later in Sao Paulo.

The five-times World Cup winners have qualified for Russia and the two games are their last competitive matches before the tournament.

Goalkeepers: Alisson (Roma), Cassio (Corinthians), Ederson (Manchester City)Defenders: Marquinhos (PSG), Miranda (Inter Milan), Thiago Silva (PSG), Jemerson (Monaco), Daniel Alves (PSG), Danilo (Manchester City), Marcelo (Real Madrid), Filipe Luis (Athletico Madrid)Midfielders: Fred (Shakhtar), Arthur (Gremio), Diego (Flamengo), Casemiro (Real Madrid), Fernandinho (Manchester City), Paulinho (Barcelona), Renato Augusto (Beijing Guoan), Philippe Coutinho (Liverpool), Willian (Chelsea)Forwards: Diego Tardelli (Shangdong Luneng), Neymar (PSG), Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City), Roberto Firmino (Liverpool)

(Reporting by Andrew Downie, editing by Ed Osmond)